‘Peace, Love & Happiness’ in August

Photo courtesy of LowCountry Urgent Care The theme of a team-building exercise by the staff of LowCountry Urgent Care was “Peace, Love & Happiness.” Here staff member Reva Lindsey makes the peace sign while fellow staff member Cynthia Bigelow make the love sign as staff member Princess Copeland looks quite happy to be working on tie-dying a shirt.

UNION — We live in very angry and depressing times, don’t we? So angry and depressing that it’s hard to imagine anything to do that could help replace that anger and depression with peace, love, and happiness.

Yet that’s exactly what the staff of a local healthcare provider did recently when they embarked on a morale boosting project that saw them come together to brighten their workplace and lift their spirits with the colorful result of their team effort.

The healthcare provider is LowCountry Urgent Care which is located on the Duncan Bypass in Union. The project was the idea of Practice Manager Reva Lindsey who saw it as a way of bringing the staff together to do something different from their daily routine. A special activity that she hopes would help break the hold of the COVID-19 Virus on the staff’s spirit and perhaps move things back to a semblance of normality.

“As we all know, COVID-19 has taken over and changed everyone’s life,” Lindsey said. “I have been thinking of something we can do to make coming to work fun again. We decided to do something different every month and do so as a team building exercise.”

With that in mind, the staff of LowCountry Urgent Care recently undertook the first of these monthly projects, and that project had its own special theme which reflected three very beautiful ideas.

“To start it off with the month of August the theme is ‘Peace, Love & Happiness,’” Lindsey said. “I chose peace, love, and happiness because there’s so much anger and depression in the world today. I thought doing something positive like this would help turn things around and try to get somewhat back to normal.”

Getting back to normal is something everyone who is having to cope with the COVID-19 Virus desperately yearns for these days and that’s especially true for healthcare workers like the staff at LowCountry Urgent Care. Lindsey pointed out that the staff has had to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 Virus, especially when it comes to testing patients for the virus, fallout that she said they have recently taken an important step towards dealing with.

“No one really knows but other healthcare employees about the stress, disrespect and depression that we are feeling right now when it comes to testing and getting results back,” Lindsey said. “We recently switched labs due to our primary lab not getting the results back in a timely manner and things seem to be getting better.”

That’s great news, and the team building exercise, the exercise that had as its theme “Peace, Love & Happiness” was designed to help further help build up the staff’s spirit.

So what, you are no doubt wondering after all this build up, was that project?

Tie-Dying.

Yes, the staff at LowCountry Urgent Care came together as a team to do some good old-fashioned tie-dying. Lindsey, in announcing the planned exercise, said that she hoped it would not only boost the staff’s spirit, but also that of the community as a whole.

“For our first team building exercises we will Tie Dye our LowCountry Urgent Care shirts,” Lindsey said. “I would like to share this experience with the community in hopes of letting everyone know that even during a pandemic you can still find peace, love, and happiness!”