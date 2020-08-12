346 test positive for COVID-19

In Union County in more than four months

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, August 6, the number of people in Union County who have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus since testing began more than four months ago now totals 346, an increase of 39 over the total of 307 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, August 7, the SRHS announced the issuance of its eighteenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

No-Cost, No-Order

The statement also announced that Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is now offering no-cost, no-order testing at all of its COVID-19 testing facilities in the Upstate. The press release states that on Monday, August 3, the Cherokee County testing location moved to 200 N. Limestone St. in Gaffney at “The Bank” which is owned by First Baptist Church Gaffney.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 21,570

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

July 31 — 411

August 3 — 534

August 4 — 305

August 5 — 332

August 6 — 310

• Gaffney

July 31 — 60

August 3 — 165

August 4 — 128

August 5 — 151

August 6 — 175

• Union Medical Center

July 31 — 12

August 3 — 30

August 4 — 15

August 5 — 16

August 6 — 29

• Testing Totals By Day

July 31 — 483

August 3 — 729

August 4 — 448

August 5 — 499

August 6 — 514

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through August 6:

• Spartanburg County: 3,956

• Cherokee County: 596

• Union County: 346

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on August 7: 43

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on August 7: 21

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. As of August 6, a total of 781 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.