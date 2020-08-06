307 test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, July 30, the number of people in Union County who have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus since testing began on April 1 now totals 307, an increase of 58 over the total of 249 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, July 31, the SRHS announced the issuance of its seventeenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 18,897

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

July 24 — 244

July 27 — 369

July 28 — 242

July 29 — 254

July 30 — 248

• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

July 24 — 54

July 27 — 75

July 28 — 61

July 29 — 45

July 30 — 73

• Union Medical Center

July 24 — 12

July 27 — 8

July 28 — 13

July 29 — 20

July 30 — 21

• Testing Totals By Day

July 24 — 310

July 27 — 452

July 28 — 316

July 29 — 319

July 30 — 342

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through July 30:

• Spartanburg County: 3,606

• Cherokee County: 512

• Union County: 307

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on July 31: 49

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on July 31: 20

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of July 30, a total of 680 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.