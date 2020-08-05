No admittance without a mask

Charles Warner | The Union Times This sign is one of two on the doors to the main entrance of the Union County Courthouse. As of Friday, by order of the Chief Justice of the SC Supreme Court, masks must be worn by anyone seeking admittance to the Courthouse and those who do not wear them will be turned away at the door. Charles Warner | The Union Times Due to the COVID-19 Virus no one will be admitted to the Union County Courthouse if they are carrying a pocketbook or purse. They will be turned away and required to leave them in the car before they will be permitted to enter the building.

UNION COUNTY — If you have business you need to conduct in-person at the Union County Courthouse you better be wearing a mask when you walk into the building or you’re going to be turned away at the door and will not be allowed in until you come back with one on.

In a telephone interview with The Union Times Monday afternoon, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson announced that her office had been informed that the Courthouse was now off-limits to anyone not wearing a mask by order of the Chief Justice of the SC Supreme Court.

“We received an order from Chief Justice Donald Beaty requiring masks to be worn upon entry into the Courthouse,” Lawson said. “It (the order) was effective Friday.”

In response to the Chief Justice’s order, Lawson said signs stating “Face Masks Are Mandatory!!!” have been posted on the doors at the main entrance to the Courthouse. She said a person seeking admittance to the Courthouse must be wearing a mask, no exceptions.

“If you do not have a mask on you will not be able to enter,” Lawson said. “This is by order of the Chief Justice and I am required to enforce it. This order applies to all Courthouses in South Carolina and it falls to me and all other Clerks of Court in the state to be in compliance with the order and enforce its requirements.”

Lawson stressed that the masks must cover the nose and mouth area, but not the entire face.

While the public is encouraged to have their own masks, Lawson said that the Courthouse does have masks that they can provide those who do not have them, but cautioned that the supply is limited. She said that if a person comes to the Courthouse without a mask they can be provided with one as long at the supply lasts. If the supply is exhausted then the person will have to be turned away until they can get their own.

Pocketbooks

Even if you have a mask on, however, you may still be denied entry to the Courthouse if you are carrying a purse or pocketbook.

“During this pandemic purses and pocketbooks are not allowed in the Courthouse,” Lawson said.

This requirement was already in place before the Chief Justice issued his mask order and The Union Times has witnessed several instances in which women attempting to enter the Courthouse were denied admission by the bailiffs on duty at the main entrance. The women were required to leave the building and return to their cars and leave their purses or pocketbooks in them and then return to the main entrance and be allowed to enter the building.

Lawson said that the ban on purses and pocketbooks, like the masks requirement, is a safety precaution designed to help reduce the possibility of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. She pointed out that the bailiffs have to screen people as they enter the Courthouse including checking their personal belongings.

In many cases, this means a person empties the contents of their pockets — wallet, keys, pens, change, etc. — into a plastic container as well as placing their cell phone in that container and then walks through the scanner which signals whether or not they have something metal on them. They are then handed the plastic container and allowed to reclaim their personal items and then go about their business. In the case of women with purses or pocketbooks, however, the bailiffs would have to check out their contents which, Lawson pointed out, would require them to touch them. She said the ban on purses and pocketbooks is designed to eliminate this as an added precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

“This is designed to lessen personal contact,” Lawson said. “My bailiffs have to run everyone through when they enter the building and they don’t need to touch personal items.”

In addition, Lawson said that to help fight the COVID-19 Virus, the Courthouse is taking steps to disinfect the building, but this has been challenging since supplies of disinfectant are limited.

“We’re having trouble getting more disinfectant products,” Lawson said. “We are like a lot of other institutions and the general public, we are having trouble obtaining the disinfectant products because of the high demand for them and the limited supplies available.”

Checking Temperatures

Okay, you have your mask on and, if you normally carry one, you have left your purse or pocketbook in your car and are in compliance with the rules for admission and ready to get in to the Courthouse to handle the business you’ve came there for. You’ve got what you need to have with you — documents, cell phone, car keys, etc. — in your hands or pockets and are ready to put them in one of those plastic containers and walk through the scanner and then head to the office to conduct your business.

Not so fast, you’ve got one more hurdle: your temperature.

Yes, that’s right, the bailiffs at the admission station have thermometers they use to take your temperature. They will point them at your forehead to determine whether or not you have a fever. If you don’t, then it’s time for the plastic containers and the scanners. If you do, then it’s not.

This taking of your temperature at the entrance to the Courthouse is another of the precautions being taken to fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

“If a person has a fever they are not admitted, they are not allowed entry,” Lawson said.

As for how long these rules will be in place, Lawson said she did not know.

“It’s a day by day basis until further orders from Chief Justice Beaty,” Lawson said. “We just ask that the public be patient.”

For more information call the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office at 864-429-1630.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.