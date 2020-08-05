700 lbs of fresh fruits & vegetables

UNION — Two weeks ago a local church distributed 450 lbs of free fresh fruits and vegetables and a week later distributed 525 lbs of free fresh fruits and vegetables and this Thursday will be distributing another 700 lbs of free fresh fruits and vegetables.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor of Antioch AME Church, 205 Lovers Lane Road, Union, said Monday that the distributions, the first of which was held Thursday, July 23, and the second of which was held Thursday, July 30, will continue for a third time this Thursday (Aug. 6) with a distribution which will be held at her church.

At the first distribution, which was also held at Antioch AME, a total of 450 lbs of food was distributed within about 40 minutes. At the second distribution, which was held at New Chapel Church, 249 Byrd Street, Union, 525 lbs of food was distributed in approximately 90 minutes. Rev. Roberts said Monday that there will be 700 lbs of food to be distributed this Thursday.

Wonder how long it will take for that 700 lbs of food to be distributed?

Regardless of how quickly the food is distributed this Thursday, Rev. Roberts said the same rules will apply for this distribution as they did for the previous two:

• Line-up will begin at 1:45 p.m. and distribution will begin at 2 p.m.

• The boxes of food will be distributed on a first come first served basis until the supply is exhausted.

• Only one box of food per car.

• The event will be drive-thru only.

• Masks must be worn.

• There will be no public bathrooms.

Roberts reiterated that, as with the previous distributions, there are no eligibility requirements to receive the boxes of food and there is no charge for the boxes of fruits and vegetables.

School Supplies

One difference between Thursday’s distribution and the two previous ones is that donations of school supplies are being requested.

“We are accepting donations of school supplies which will be given to the children of needy families to start the new school year with,” Roberts said.

Roberts stressed that persons do not need to donate school supplies to receive the food being distributed, but did ask if that if anyone can donate school supplies for distribution to needy children to please do so.

For more information contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.