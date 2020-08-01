Take precautions including prayer

UNION — The Community Prayer Meeting will not be held in August because of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Union County. All are urged to take every precaution to avoid the virus: wash hands thoroughly and frequently, wear masks, avoid crowds — and PRAY!

Please take time on August 6 — and every day — to pray. Our nation is in great need of prayer. As always, the greatest need is for revival in the churches and salvation for the lost. Pray for direction and strength for our pastors and church leaders in these difficult days.

Our country is deeply divided and under attack, not from peaceful protesters, but from violent mobs stirred up by forces intent on destroying the values and institutions which have made us great. We need to pray for correction of the injustices in our system, for healing of the racism, and for those who are victims of injustice. We need to pray that our law enforcers will be fair and not use excessive force. At the same time, we need to pray for their protection as they risk their lives to keep us safe.

Please pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pray for those who get the virus, and for the healthcare workers exposed to it. Pray for those suffering spiritually and emotionally, those in economic distress for lack of jobs, and those who are unable to get the usual medical care. Pray for a safe and effective vaccine to be developed soon. Pray for the safe reopening of businesses and the recovery of our economy.

In all of these things, please pray for our president and all of our leaders, that God will give them wisdom and courage to know and do what’s needed and what’s right as they grapple with all the issues we are facing. And pray for their protection.

As always, let us pray for those with health problems and bereavement and other personal problems. Pray for our emergency responders and all who face danger as they serve us.

In all things, let us praise God and give thanks for all blessings of grace and love God gives us day by day.

This story courtesy of Sanders Read.