50th class reunion postponed

UNION — A milestone in the lives of some very special people that has been 50 years in the making will not be celebrated this year because of the COVID-19 Virus.

Plans were for the Union High School Class of 1970 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation at Main Street Junction, 107 East Main Street, Union, on Saturday, August 29.

That will not be happening.

In a statement issued in July, the Class of ‘70 Reunion Committee announced that it had voted unanimously to again postpone the Reunion.

Committee Chairman Tom Mack said that the decision was made in light of the COVID-19 Virus which would be keeping some members away from the Reunion. He said that postponing the Reunion was done so as to increase the likelihood that when it is held it will draw as many classmates as possible.

The press release states that the Reunion will likely be rescheduled for spring 2021 and Mack said more information will be made available once a decision is made.

For information call Tom Mack at 803-351-3695 or email [email protected]

This story courtesy of Tom Mack.