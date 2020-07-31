Revival, Homecoming canceled

CROSS KEYS — A local church will not hold its scheduled Revival and Homecoming services due to the COVID-19 Virus.

In a statement released Thursday, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church announced that its Revival and Homecoming services scheduled for the first week of August would not be held.

The press release states that the services were canceled as a precaution against the COVID-19 Virus and to keep church members and others who might have attended the services safe.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 117 Terrapin Road in the Cross Keys Community of Union County.

This story courtesy of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.