Masks: Not fun but necessary

These people are all wearing masks and they are all setting at least one seat apart from one another during the Tuesday, July 21 meeting of Union City Council. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Medical Officer Dr. Chris Lombardozzi wears a mask while providing Union City Council with an update on the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic.

UNION — Wearing a mask as you go about your day may not be a fun thing to do but it is necessary to fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus according to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Medical Officer Dr. Chris Lombardozzi.

Lombardozzi addressed Union City Council at its July meeting on Tuesday, July 21, updating them on the COVID-19 Pandemic. In his remarks, Lombardozzi pointed out that South Carolina currently ranks number three in cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. He said that the Spartanburg-Greenville area is now a COVID-19 hot spot.

Just days before Lombardozzi addressed Council, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System issued its fifteenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the weekly reports are to keep the public in the SRHS service area — Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties — informed as to the results of the weekly testing for COVID-19 provided by the SRHS in those counties.

The SRHS has been providing COVID-19 testing at Union Medical Center since April 1, and since testing began a total of 183 people in Union County have tested positive for the virus. That number was reached Thursday, April 16, an increase of 50 from the total of 133 having tested positive a week earlier.

In his remarks, Lombardozzi pointed out that there have so far been no deaths of Union County residents from COVID-19, but said that with the uptick in infections that has been occurring in recent weeks such a tragic development could be possible.

While addressing Council, Lombardozzi wore as mask, as did all the members of Council and the members of the audience present. Persons who entered the City of Union Municipal Building for Tuesday’s meeting were met at the door by two City employees wearing face shields who took the temperatures of those entering the building and offered them hand sanitizer and face masks. In addition to wearing masks during the meeting, those attending the meeting set apart from one another as part of the seats had been taped off to prevent their being used and thus help those present practice social distancing or, as Lomardozzi called it, “physical distancing.” The Council members were also separated from each other by clear plastic dividers.

In addressing Council, Lombardozzi said he “can’t tell you how pleased” he was to see everyone wearing face masks and the other precautions that were being taken at the meeting as they were necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19. While wearing a face mask “is not fun, but is necessary, Lombardozzi said masks should nevertheless be worn by everyone as we do not know who may have the virus and are asymptomatic. He said that there are people in the community that are positive for COVID-19 and do not know it because they do not have any symptoms. Lombardozzi said this is why it is so important that masks should be worn by everyone in public places. He said those who refuse to wear the mask are not only putting themselves at risk of getting the virus, but also run the risk of giving it to their loved ones with potentially tragic consequences.

“I wear the mask to protect you and you wear the mask to protect me,” Lombardozzi said.

Lombardozzi also urged the public to make extensive use of hand sanitizer, pointing that the human hand is the vector for picking up and transferring viruses like COVID-19. He also said physical distancing, more commonly known as social distancing, it also necessary to reduce the chances of infection.

As for how long it will be necessary to wear face masks, Lombardozzi estimated a year, pointing out that no vaccine is on the immediate horizon though he believes one will be developed in the months ahead. Even when a vaccine is developed, Lombardozzi cautioned that it will likely not be a panacea, pointing that viruses are difficult to fight and that none are ever 100 percent effective. Furthermore, Lombardozzi cautioned that viruses can and do mutate and that even the slightest mutation can render a vaccine ineffective, requiring the development of a new vaccine to fight the mutated virus.

While a sizable number of people who get the virus are asymptomatic, others do develop symptoms, and Lombardozzi said that 15 percent of those who get infected will end up in the hospital and 4 percent will die.

“That’s a pretty big number,” Lomardozzi said.

In order to keep that number from getting bigger and to help reduce it, Lombardozzi urged the public to take the steps needed to fight the spread of the virus including wearing masks. He said that by not wearing masks, people not only put themselves in danger of infection and infecting family members, but also raise the possibility of infecting healthcare workers. Lombardozzi pointed out that, while they definitely take the required precautions, healthcare worked by the very nature of their jobs are at risk, a risk that only increases when the public does not take precautions including wearing a mask.

Wearing a mask,Lombardozzi said, is “what is going to help protect you and help us take care of you.”

Looking at the deaths that have occurred, Lombardozzi said that most of those who have died have been elderly and/or had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. However, Lombardozzi said that youth and good health do not make a person 100 percent secure when it comes to the virus, pointing out that in the minority among the deaths caused by the virus, young people and those who were otherwise healthy have also succumbed to the virus.

COVID-19 is a Coronavirus and in that respect is nothing new to humans Lombardozzi said pointing out that are about 20 such viruses and that they come through every year ranging from the relatively mild to the more serious. He said that COVID-19 is an extremely virulent Coronavirus, adding that it is not like the flu, with a rate of transmission four-to-five greater that that of the flu.

“COVID-19 spreads faster,” Lombardozzi said about attempt to compare the virus with the flu.

Despite the challenges posed in attempting to combat the virus, “Lombardozzi said “there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” pointed out that a vaccine will be developed within a year or so that though not being a panacea will nevertheless be a powerful tool in fighting the virus. Also, Lomardozzi expressed confidence that if the public takes to heart the need to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, and use hand sanitizer the community and the country will prevail in this struggle.

“As a population we will definitely get through this,” Lombardozzi said.

