249 test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, July 23, the number of people in Union County who have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus since testing began nearly four months ago now totals ago had climbed to a total of 249, an increase of 66 over the total of 183 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, July 24, the SRHS announced the issuance of its sixteenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 17,158

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

July 17 — 232

July 20 — 337

July 21 — 301

July 22 — 320

July 23 — 258

• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

July 17 — 81

July 20 — 81

July 21 — 60

July 22 — 37

July 23 — 59

• Union Medical Center

July 17 — 20

July 20 — 18

July 21 — 16

July 22 — 5

July 23 — 12

• Testing Totals By Day

July 17 — 333

July 20 — 436

July 21 — 377

July 22 — 362

July 23 — 329

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through July 23:

• Spartanburg County: 3,295

• Cherokee County: 386

• Union County: 249

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on July 24: 60

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on July 24: 24

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of July 23, a total of 606 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.