Schools to reopen September 8

UNION COUNTY — The 2020-2021 School Year for the Union County School District will begin Tuesday, September 8.

In a statement released this morning, District Director of Administration Eric Childers announced that during their meeting on Monday (July 27), the Union County Board of School Trustees approved “a modified 2020-2021 schedule.”

Childers said that “this calendar falls in line with the Governor of South Carolina’s request and pushes the opening day for Union County students to September 8. This additional time will allow for continued planning for safety procedures, time for PPE and cleaning supplies to arrive, and will hopefully allow for the COVID transmissions rates in Union County time to decrease.”

Reopening Model

Childers said the Board also approved Superintendent Dr. Joey Haney’s recommendation that the school year begin on the “Hybrid Model” that was originally proposed during the Board’s July 20 work session.

“Under this model, grades 4k-3rd grade would attend in person Monday-Thursday of each week and follow the Family Model throughout the day,” Childers said. “Grades 4th-12th would adhere to an A/B hybrid model in which Cohort A would attend in person on Monday and Wednesday and Cohort B would attend on Tuesday and Thursday. All students would be virtual on Fridays under the hybrid model.

“Cohort A will consist of students with last names A-J and Cohort B will consist of students with last names K-Z,” he said. “Our Transportation Director will work with principals to help family members with different last names be in the same cohort so that families can have their children on the same schedule.”

For more about the new school year and the different models schools could be operating under based on the spread of the COVID-19 Virus see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.