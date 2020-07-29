450 lbs of food gone in 40 minutes

UNION — Fresh fruits and vegetables are amazing in terms of eating healthy and 450 pounds of them is a lot of amazing healthy eating but the most amazing them about that much fresh fruits and vegetables is how quickly they vanish into thin air.

Yep, that’s right, one minute you’ve got 450 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables and the next minute you don’t.

Or to be more accurate, one minute you’ve got 450 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables and approximately 40 minutes later you don’t.

That’s what happened at Antioch AME Church Thursday afternoon (July 23) which, taking part in the Farm to Families Food program, obtained 450 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to distribute to needy families and invdividuals. Each box of food distributed contained a bag of carrots, bag of potatoes, bag of onions, bag of peaches, a head of lettuce, a bell pepper, cucumbers, tomatoes, and a zucchini.

Sounds like some good eating, doesn’t it?

The boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables weighed a combined total of 450 pounds which sounds like an awful lot and is an awful lot, but it was all gone before you knew it.

Distribution began at 2 p.m. and at most 40 minutes later the last box was loaded into the trunk of a recipient’s car and was on its way to their kitchen.

A lot of food disappered in a really short period of time, its rapid disappearance a reminder of how much need there is in Union County.

(Another reminder is that after the last box was loaded, a person drove up asking if the distribution was still under under way only to have the church’s pastor, Rev. Sylvia Roberts, have to give them the sad news that it was over.)

While last Thursday’s distribution is done, Roberts said that there will be another distribution held, this time at New Chapel Church, 249 Byrd Street, Union, on Thursday, July 30, with line-up at 1:45 p.m. and the boxes distributed beginning at 2 p.m.

As in the case of the distribution at Antioch AME, Roberts said the same conditions would apply with the event being drive-thru only and that masks must be worn. She said there will be no public restrooms during the event.

In addition, Roberts said that, like the distribution at Antioch AME, there are no eligibility requirements to be met to get the fruits and vegetables and those interested in getting them just need to be at the church beginning at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. She said there is no charge for the fruits and vegetables.

Also, Roberts said that only one box per car is allowed.

Roberts said that plans are for there to be giveaways at churches of free fresh fruit and vegetables each week into August.

For more information contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.