183 test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, July 16, the number of people in Union County who have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus since testing began at the beginning of April now totals ago had climbed to a total of 183, an increase of 50 over the total of 133 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, July 17, the SRHS announced the issuance of its fifteenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 15,321

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

July 10 — 249

July 13 — 338

July 14 — 296

July 15 — 261

July 16 — 240

• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

July 10 — 53

July 13 — 60

July 14 — 48

July 15 — 66

July 16 — 45

• Union Medical Center

July 10 — 17

July 13 — 11

July 14 — 8

July 15 — 9

July 16 — 15

• Testing Totals By Day

July 10 — 319

July 13 — 409

July 14 — 352

July 15 — 336

July 16 — 300

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through July 9

• Spartanburg County: 2,157

• Cherokee County: 226

• Union County: 133

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on July 17: 72

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on July 17: 22

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of July 9, a total of 535 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.