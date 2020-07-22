UNION — A local church is giving our free fresh fruits and vegetables Thursday afternoon.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor of Antioch AME Church, 205 Lovers Lane Road, Union, said Monday that her church will giving out fruits and vegetables at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23,

Roberts said that there are no eligibility requirements to be met to get the fruits and vegetables and those interested in getting them just need to be at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. She said there is no charge for the fruits and vegetables.

Roberts said that the event will be drive-thru only and that masks must be worn. She said there will be no public restrooms during the event.

Roberts said that plans are for there to be giveaways at the church of free fresh fruit and vegetables each week into August.

For more information contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447.

