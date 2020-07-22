Free boxes of produce Thursday

BUFFALO — Free boxes of produce will be distributed this Thursday (July 23) from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. in the parking lot of Midway BBQ.

A flyer publicizing the event states that priority will be given to seniors and those with disabilities. It further states that the boxes of produce will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The flyer states that another distribution will be held August 30 at the same time and same location.

For more information or to request a box call 864-427-7140 or email [email protected] or chat www.unionlibrary.org/chat-with-a-librarian.