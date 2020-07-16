133 test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY — As of Wednesday, July 10, the number of people in Union County who have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus since testing began more than three months ago had climbed to a total of 133, an increase of 38 over the total of 95 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, July 10, the SRHS announced the issuance of its fourteenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Normally, each week’s report is issued on the Friday of that week and includes testing data through the Thursday of that week. The report for the thirteenth week of testing, however, was issued on Thursday, July 2, and included only data through Wednesday due, according to the press release, to drive-thru testing being closed on Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The press release states that the numbers for Thursday, July 2, will be included in the next report and they are in this week’s report.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 13,605

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

July 2 — 302

July 6 — 402

July 7 — 348

July 8 — 301

July 9 — 279

• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

July 2 — 36

July 6 — 71

July 7 — 79

July 8 — 72

July 9 — 50

• Union Medical Center

July 2 — 8

July 6 — 10

July 7 — 21

July 8 — 11

July 9 — 9

• Testing Totals By Day

July 2 — 346

July 6 — 483

July 7 — 448

July 8 — 384

July 9 — 338

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through July 9

• Spartanburg County: 2,157

• Cherokee County: 226

• Union County: 133

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on July 10: 60

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on July 10: 24

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of July 9, a total of 475 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.