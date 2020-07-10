A poverty of women and girls

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is a flyer attached to the side of the menstrual supplies collection bin at the Union County Carnegie Library. The flyer features information from a survey of American women in 2013 about the problems they often face when they need menstrual supplies in a public setting. The Union County Library System is collecting donations of menstrual supplies (pads, tampons, and liners) to help combat Period Poverty in Union County. Period Poverty is when women do not have access to safe, hygienic menstrual products or are not able to manage their periods with dignity. The Library System is hoping to fight this in Union County by collecting those products and making them available to women free of charge when its restrooms reopen to the public.

UNION — The Union County Library System is requesting menstrual supply donations to combat Period Poverty in Union County.

In a press release issued at the end of June, the Staff of the Union County Library System announced that as of Monday, June 29, the Library System has been accepting menstrual supply donations (pads, tampons, and liners) at the Union County Carnegie Library at 300 East South Street, Union. The press release states that upon the reopening of the Library System’s restroom facilities to the public, the donations will be placed in the women’s restrooms, free of cost, at the Carnegie Library and its three satellite site locations in Jonesville, Carlisle, Lockhart in an effort to alleviate Period Poverty in Union County.

The question that no doubt comes to mind at this point is “What is Period Poverty?”

Glad you asked, because here is the answer provided by the press release.

“Period Poverty means that women do not have access to safe, hygienic menstrual products or are not able to manage their periods with dignity,” the press release states. “A number of things contribute to Period Poverty but the main factors are: the accessibility of menstrual products, the affordability of menstrual products, and the stigma that surrounds this topic, as it is uncomfortable for most people.”

The next question that no doubt comes to mind at this point is “How bad a problem is this Period Poverty?”

Glad you asked, because here, again, is the answer provided by the press release.

“According to research, 86 percent of women didn’t have the supplies they needed in a public space and period poverty affects two-thirds of low-income women,” the press release states. “This means that many women are forced to improvise which can cause illness and reproductive issues.”

The question that no doubt comes to mind at this point is “Why do they have to improvise? Why don’t they just go out and buy what they need?”

Glad you asked, because, as by now you no doubt expect, is the answer provided by the press release.

“Many women must decide between purchasing menstrual supplies and paying for essentials such as food or rent,”the press release states. “Meanwhile many others are forced to miss work, school, and other important events because they could not access menstrual supplies. In fact, 1 in 5 girls miss school every month due to their period.”

In other words, Period Poverty is the result of poverty and it can — along, of course, with other types of poverty — further impoverish those who are already struggling, making it even harder for them to overcome their impoverishment. When, as the press release seems to imply, a poor woman must choose spending what little money she has on menstrual supplies or spending it on other such essentials as food and/or rent, then she must do without or resort to potentially health-threatening improvisations that can cause her to possibly have to seek medical treatment — which she probably can’t afford — and may threaten her ability to support herself and her children.

(This could be especially problematic for a single mother who is the sole breadwinner for her family, a chillingly plausible and even likely scenario as more than a few families are headed up by single mothers these days, more than a few of whom work low-paying jobs.)

Nor, as the press release points out, is this just a problem for adult women, but also effects schoolgirls, a significant percentage of which are forced to miss school because of Period Poverty. Education is often the key to escaping poverty, but getting that education means being in school and when a girl misses school because of a physical condition she doesn’t have the resources to cope with it lessens the chances of her getting that needed learning and thus increases the likelihood that she will remain in poverty and continue the cycle of poverty for another generation.

In short, Period Poverty can and no doubt does contribute to the continued impoverishment of a number of low-income women and girls and their families. By the same token, helping alleviate Period Poverty can help these women and girls and their families take an important step toward escaping poverty and achieve prosperity and success that will not only enrich their lives, but also enable them to more fully contribute to and enrich their community.

Which brings us back to the Union County Library System and its commitment to ending Period Poverty in Union County, a goal that you can help them work toward achieving.

The press release states that persons who want to donate supplies can do so by:

1. Bringing pads, tampons, and liners to the Union County Carnegie Library and place them in the donation bin.

(The donation bin includes a flyer that shows the results of a 2013 survey of women in the United States who menstruate: 86 percent had been caught without supplies that they needed in a public space; 79 percent were forced to improvise with toilet paper or something else; and only 8 percent said the machines dispensing the needed items worked all the time while 92 said they did not.)

2. Order online:

a. In the press release the Library System Staff states that “we have created an Amazon wish list and donation drive on Roonga. The links will be posted on library social media and library staff will also be able to provide the links upon request.”

Your next question do doubt is “What are those links?”

Glad you asked, because here they are:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2CUVUZM4UAQ0W?ref_=wl_share

Roonga: https://www.roonga.com/unionscperiodpoverty

“Union County Carnegie Library is proud to continue supporting Union County by providing needed resources to Union County’s diverse population,” the press release states. “By providing menstrual supplies free of cost, we hope to alleviate the effect that period poverty can have over women in Union County.”

For more information call the Union County Carnegie Library at 864-427-7140.