95 COVID-19 cases in Union County

UNION COUNTY — As of Wednesday, July 1, the number of people in Union County testing positive for the COVID-19 Virus had climbed to a total of 95, an increase of 24 over the total of 71 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Thursday, July 2, the SRHS announced the issuance of its thirteenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each week, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Normally, each week’s report is issued on the Friday of that week and includes testing data through the Thursday of that week. This most recent report was issued on Thursday and included only data through Wednesday due, according to the press release, to drive-thru testing being closed on Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The press release states that the numbers for Thursday, July 2, will be included in the next report.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 11,606

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

June 26 — 252

June 29 — 395

June 30 — 345

July 1 — 227

• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

June 26 — 50

June 29 — 77

June 30 — 48

July 1 — 52

• Union Medical Center

June 26 — 10

June 29 — 9

June 30 — 8

July 1 — 12

• Testing Totals By Day

June 26 — 312

June 29 — 481

June 30 — 401

July 1 — 351

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through July 2

• Spartanburg County: 1,766

• Cherokee County: 168

• Union County: 95

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on June 19: 53

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on July 2: 7

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of July 1, a total of 416 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.