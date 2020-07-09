Summer Food Service July 7-Aug. 14

UNION — A local, church-based community development organization is free summer meals and snacks for both children and teenagers this summer.

In a press release issued at the end of June, the Rev. J. Archie Calhoun, Pastor of Corinth Baptist Church and President and CEO of Corinth Community Development Corporation (CCDC), announced the CCDC’s involvement with the Summer Food Service Program which will be Monday-Friday beginning July 7 and concluding August 14.

“The Corinth Community Development Corporation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program,” the press release states. “Supper meals and snacks will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in course of the meal service.”

The press release states that meals will be provided at all the below listed sites at the following times:

• Union Housing Authority (1)

201 Porter Street — Community Room

3-4 p.m.

• Union Housing Authority (2)

113 Horseshoe Circle — Community Room

3:15-4:15 p.m.

• Union Housing Authority (3)

111 Lakeside Manor — Playground

3:30-4:30 p.m.

• Union Housing Authority (4)

Hunt Drive Apartments — 121 Barnado Road

3:45-4:45 p.m.

A flyer advertising the program states that the free meals and snacks served up at those locations during the summer will be “grab and go” for the children and teenagers who participate.

The press releases states that “in accordance with the Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, natural origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.”

It further states that “persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or Local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard or hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: [email protected] This institution is an equal opportunity employer.“

This story courtesy of the Corinth Community Development Corporation.