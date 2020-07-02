Meals-to-You Program extended

UNION COUNTY — Union County School District’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) department is pleased to announce that the current emergency meal delivery program, Meals-to-You, extends through August 15, 2020. For those families currently participating in the program, shipments will continue on your existing bi-weekly schedule with the last day boxes leaving the warehouse on August 15, 2020. If participating families need assistance (address change, damaged boxes, etc.), please contact Meals-to-You via the [email protected] address and provide them the following information: school, state, student name, and birth date.

Additionally, Union County School District will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option beginning on July 6, 2020 through August 6, 2020. All other children ages 18 and under (and persons 21 or younger with physical or mental disabilities and enrolled in school) are eligible for summer meals at no cost. Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pickup in the bus line at Buffalo Elementary School starting on Monday, July 6, 2020. Curbside service will take place Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will continue through August 6, 2020 unless announced otherwise. Due to COVID-19, the USDA has provided flexibilities to allow the distribution of meals to adults to take to children as long as the parent/guardian provides their name, the names of the children, and the number of children requesting meals in the household to the FNS staffat pickup.For questions or concerns, please contact UCSD Food and Nutrition Services at 864.429.1748 or [email protected]

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.