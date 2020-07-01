Drugs for those who can’t afford them

UNION COUNTY — If you go the doctor and he examines you and tells you that you are Diabetic and need to start taking Insulin and writes you a prescription for it how long should you wait to get it filled and begin treatment?

Not long.

Why, you might ask, would someone wait to get a prescription filled, especially for something as serious as Diabetes, when there are plenty of easily accessible drug stores that will fill it for you and let you get started taking your Insulin as directed by your doctor?

The answer to that question can be summed up in just one word: money. To put an even finer point on it, Insulin — and other prescription medications — cost money, and usually a great deal of money, and most folks can’t just reach into their pocket and pull out a wad of cash and hand it to the pharmacist.

Now a number of you are probably saying, you don’t have to fork over a big wad of cash, just give them your insurance information and have your health insurance pay for it like I do. That’s what you have insurance for and that’s why you pay those insurance premiums every month, and goodness knows I pay those premiums for mine and they cost me an arm and a leg but it’s worthy it.

Yep, that’s usually how a lot folks do it, and, much as those premiums cost, having that insurance is worth it, just ask those who don’t have it.

Now you’re asking well why don’t they have it, why don’t they buy some insurance — there’s plenty of companies out there that will sell it to them — and pay those premiums like I do?

They don’t do that because they can’t and they can’t for the same reason a lot of folks don’t buy a lot of things they need and want and that is they can’t afford it. They can’t afford it because they don’t earn enough money to buy even something as important as health insurance and because they can’t afford insurance they go without and that seriously limits their health care options.

This brings us to the Union Medical Center Emergency Room which, like emergency rooms in so many other communities, is the only health care option for people whose lack of health insurance leaves them unable to afford private medical care. In such cases the uninsured are not going to the ER because they have an emergency, but because they need the kind of medical care those of us who are insured can afford to get from a private health care provider, including testing for Diabetes and other medical conditions and the prescription of medication needed to treat them.

Union Medical Center President Paul Newhouse said that the Medical Center is working to address the needs of these patients through its Healthy Outcomes program, an effort which got a boost recently when the Spartanburg Regional Foundation gave the UMC a $30,000 grant. The grant, according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, is to be used to purchase medication for residents of Union County. Newhouse said that plans are to use that grant in conjunction with the Healthy Outcomes program and the new Access Health program to address the medication needs of uninsured patients who are coming to the ER for non-emergency medical care.

“We have a program that has been going on for several years called Healthy Outcomes,” Newhouse said. “We identity people who have been using the emergency room for non-emergent need and who can’t afford medical treatment or medicines. Currently there are one hundred thirty to one hundred forty people in that program, people who have been to the emergency room ten, twenty, thirty times for non-emergent needs.”

Newhouse added that treating uninsured patients in its ER is costing UMC hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. He said the goal of the Medical Center and the SRHS of which it is a part of, is to meet the needs of those patients while also reducing the accompanying financial strain. He said plans are to use the grant to help do this through the Healthy Outcomes program and the new Access Health program with the funds used to purchase medications the patients may need such as, for example, Insulin, and equally importantly, get them those medications as they wait on assistance from a program that helps the uninsured get help.

“This new grant is for people without insurance who will make an appointment with the Healthy Outcomes program or Access Health which is new to Union County,” Newhouse said. “At that time we will determine if someone is diabetic. It could take a couple of weeks for them to get Insulin through the Well Vista program. We would be able to get them Insulin and pay for a glucometer and testing strips to help their blood sugar level while they wait for the Well Vista program which serves people who are uninsured including providing medications.”

In addition, Newhouse said the grant will enable the UMC to provide other services the uninsured may need such as paying for transportation to a specialist in Spartanburg if they need such a service.

“This is all about getting them the care they need,” Newhouse said, adding that the grant will definitely help the medical center as well.

Newhouse said that Medical Center staff will be brainstorming on how best to use the grant to the fullest and most efficient extent possible in meeting the needs of the uninsured patients who visit the ER for non-emergency care. He said that the grant funds are already beginning to be used, adding that plans for their full implementation should be in place and the money in use the week after the Fourth of July.

