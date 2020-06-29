71 COVID-19 cases in Union County

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, June 25, the number of people in Union County testing positive for the COVID-19 Virus had climbed to a total of 71, an increase of 18 over the total of 53 testing positive a week earlier according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, June 26, the SRHS announced the issuance of its twelfth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 10,061

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• Spartanburg

June 19 — 218

June 22 — 303

June 23 — 227

June 24 — 227

June 25 — 203

• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

June 19 — 41

June 22 — 12

June 23 — 49

June 24 — 45

June 25 — 40

• Union Medical Center

June 19 — 9

June 22 — 5

June 23 — 4

June 24 — 7

June 25 — 12

• Testing Totals By Day

June 19 — 268

June 22 — 320

June 23 — 280

June 24 — 279

June 25 — 255

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through June 25

• Spartanburg County: 1,312

• Cherokee County: 125

• Union County: 71

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on June 19: 46

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on June 19: 24

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of June 25, a total of 387 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.