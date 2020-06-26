Who will get $30,000 worth of drugs?

Image courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The Spartanburg Regional Foundation awarded Union Medical Center a $30,000 grant to be used to provide medication for patients living in Union County. The Medical Center will be using those funds to help purchase medication for patients who, because they do not have insurance, must use its Emergency Room for non-emergency medical care and, if an ER doctor writes them a prescription, cannot afford to get the medicine prescribed them.

UNION COUNTY — If you were given $30,000 to buy drugs for other people who need it how would you determine who needs it?

Curious question, isn’t it?

It’s a curious question because, first, most of us are never going to have $30,000 given to us with the instructions that we use them to buy drugs for other people who need them and it be left up to us to determine who needs those drugs we have the money to buy them with.

The question, however, is not a curious one where Union Medical Center is concerned because, first, it is a hospital serving Union County and part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) and therefore is involved in providing healthcare services for the patients it treats. Said treatments can involve a number of the various aspects of the health care system including the prescribing of prescription medication.

It is an even less curious question because the Medical Center has recently been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Spartanburg Regional Foundation. The grant is part of a total of $605,000 in grants awarded by the Foundation for health care departments and programs of the SRHS and local non-profit organizations committed to promoting health and wellness in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties.

A press release issued by the SRHS announcing the grants stated that the $30,000 awarded to the Union Medical Center is to be used to provide medications to patients living in Union County.

So now we know who got that $30,000, what that money is to be used for, and, at least where geography is concerned, who qualifies to receive the medication the funds will be used to purchase.

Place of residency alone, however, is not the sole criteria for determining who is eligible to receive the medication being funded by the grant.

So what will that criteria be?

Well, lets put it this way, it will be need, and not just medical need but financial need, which is to say those who need medical treatment including prescription medication, but lack the means, that is to say lack the insurance, that would enable them to seek out private care. A lack of insurance that forces them to go to the Union Medical Center’s Emergency Room, not because they have an emergency, but simply because they need to see a doctor and do not have the insurance to pay for seeing one anywhere else other than there. Persons who, even after they see that ER doctor who, if he determines it necessary, writes them a prescription, still lacks the means to get that prescription filled.

For more about this story, see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.