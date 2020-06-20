UMC receives $30,000 for medications

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Foundation The Spartanburg Regional Foundation has awarded Union Medical Center a $30,000 grant to be used to provide medication for patients living in Union County.

UNION COUNTY — A $30,000 grant awarded to the Union Medical Center by the Spartanburg Regional Foundation will be used to provide medications for patients living in Union County.

The grant to the Union Medical Center is among a total of $605,000 in annual grants awarded for health initiatives by the Spartanburg Regional Foundation. The awarding of the grants was announced Thursday (June 18) in a press release issued by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System which stated that the Foundation’s grants program had “infused more than $600,000” into the SRHS itself as well as local non-profit organizations “committed to promoting health and wellness.” The press release states that the grants for the community organizations “are focused on meeting the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19” while the health system grants will “support a wide range of innovative programs to promote access to care for those in need.”

Foundation Executive Director Kristy Caradori thanked the donors who made the grants awarded possible and spoke about what those grants will mean to the communities served by the organizations they were awarded to.

“The Foundation is proud to support a deserving group of 2020 recipients, and we are grateful to the donors who make these grants possible,” Caradori said. “This is a difficult time for many in our community, and our Grants and Allocations Committee and Board of Trustees were committed to bolstering partner organizations that continue to serve vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also excited about health system initiatives that will address critical areas, from mental health and opioid abuse prevention to much-needed access to oral health care, and more.”

Nonprofits

The following nonprofit organizations are each receiving a grant of $13,445 to support essential safety net services for Upstate residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Cherokee County Meals on Wheels

• Free Medical Clinic of Cherokee County

• Greer Relief and Resources Agency

• Hope Center for Children

• Middle Tyger Community Center

• Mobile Meal Service of Spartanburg County, Inc.

• SAFE Homes – Rape Crisis Coalition

• St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic

• TOTAL Ministries

SRHS

The following Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System departments and programs are receiving grant support in 2020:

• AccessHealth Spartanburg

$38,256

This grant will support dental care for clients.

• Medical Group of the Carolinas — Orthopaedics — Skylyn

$20,000

This grant will fund pill disposal to help reduce the dependency of opioid addiction.

• Medical Group of the Carolinas — Psychiatry

$28,750

This grant will increase access to behavioral health.

• Spartanburg Medical Center — Organ, Tissue, Eye Donor Program

$4,150

This grant will assist with data collection on organ donation.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System — Administration

$285,000

This grant will support access to oral health care for area residents.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System — Trauma

$2,844

This grant will fund bleeding control kits and educational materials.

• Union Medical Center

$30,000

This grant will provide medications to patients residing in Union County.

• Woodruff Manor

$75,000

This grant will provide funds for an outdoor courtyard at the facility.

To learn more about the Spartanburg Regional Foundation grants program visit https://regionalfoundation.com/grants/.

To make a donation to the Foundation go to https://regionalfoundation.com/donate-now/

For more about this story go online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page and see upcoming editions of The Union Times.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.