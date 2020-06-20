Blood Drive on Friday, June 26

UNION — What kind of gifts will you receive if you give blood during the Friday, June 26 Blood Drive at Main Street Junction in Downtown Union?

The Blood Drive, which will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. is being conducted by The Blood Connection and sponsored by the City of Union, Union County, and Lockhart Power Company.

A flyer advertising the Blood Drive states that all donors will receive a $20 VISA Card while those who donate from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will also receive a free boxed lunch courtesy of Lockhart Power Company.

The flyer states that The Blood Connection is offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing with every blood donation. The flyer states the testing is not, however, COVID-19 diagnostic testing and that positive results do not confirm either infection or immunity.

Persons interested in donating are urged to schedule their appointment now by using this link:

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor

All first-time donors must create an account.

The flyer urges those who make an appointment to save 10-15 minutes by pre-answering their health questions on Friday — which must be done the day of the drive — via this link:

https://thebloodconnection.org/complete-your-health-history-questionnaire-online/

For those who want to donate but are unable to schedule an appointment online, email [email protected]