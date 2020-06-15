42 COVID-19 cases in Union County

Out of 7,670 patients tested in three counties

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, June 11, a total of 42 people in Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, June 12, the SRHS announced the issuance of its tenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 7,670

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• USC Upstate

June 5 — 56

June 8 — 125

June 9 — 92

June 10 — 101

June 11 — 104

• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

June 5 — 23

June 8 — 27

June 9 — 11

June 10 — 13

June 11 — 11

• Union Medical Center

June 5 — NA

June 8 — 1

June 9 — 5

June 10 — 6

June 11 — 3

• Testing Totals By Day

June 5 — 79

June 8 — 153

June 9 — 108

June 10 — 120

June 11 — 118

Collection Site Change

The press release states that beginning Monday, June 15, the collection site in Spartanburg will be changed to the following:

• Spartanburg County

The former Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership (near the intersection of North Church Street and Pine Street) 1035 North Church Street Spartanburg, SC 29303

Monday-Friday

9 a.m. -4 p.m. or as tests are available

There will be signage to help direct patients.

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of June 11, a total of 317 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through June 11

• Spartanburg County: 843

• Cherokee County: 78

• Union County: 42

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on June 12: 18

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on June 12: 14

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.