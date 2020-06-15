42 COVID-19 cases in Union County

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, June 11, a total of 42 people in Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
In a statement released Friday, June 12, the SRHS announced the issuance of its tenth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.
Testing
Total number of patients tested system wide: 7,670
Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:
• USC Upstate
June 5 — 56
June 8 — 125
June 9 — 92
June 10 — 101
June 11 — 104
• CMC/CMC — Center For Family Medicine — Grassy Pond
June 5 — 23
June 8 — 27
June 9 — 11
June 10 — 13
June 11 — 11
• Union Medical Center
June 5 — NA
June 8 — 1
June 9 — 5
June 10 — 6
June 11 — 3
• Testing Totals By Day
June 5 — 79
June 8 — 153
June 9 — 108
June 10 — 120
June 11 — 118
Collection Site Change
The press release states that beginning Monday, June 15, the collection site in Spartanburg will be changed to the following:
• Spartanburg County
The former Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership (near the intersection of North Church Street and Pine Street) 1035 North Church Street Spartanburg, SC 29303
Monday-Friday
9 a.m. -4 p.m. or as tests are available
There will be signage to help direct patients.
(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of June 11, a total of 317 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)
COVID-19 Positive Cases
Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through June 11
• Spartanburg County: 843
• Cherokee County: 78
• Union County: 42
Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on June 12: 18
Patients under Investigation (PUI) on June 12: 14
Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.
For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.
This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.