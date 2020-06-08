Free COVID-19 testing offered

UNION — In an effort to help protect Union County, free COVID-19 testing will be available to the public on Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17 at the ReGenesis Health Center in Union starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. or while test supplies last.

The free testing was announced in a press release issued by ReGenesis Health Care this past Thursday. The press release states that no doctor’s referral or COVID-19 symptoms are necessary to be tested; however, we strongly encourage individuals to pre-register online at myrhc.org/COVID19. All individuals that pre-register online prior to the screening event will be guaranteed a test while supplies last.

In partnership with ReGenesis Health Care, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, South Carolina DHEC, Union County, The City of Union, Access Health Spartanburg, Furman University, and The South Carolina Army & Air National Guard, COVID-19 testing is available to any individual at no cost.

“ReGenesis is here to assist the community with working to achieve and maintain positive health outcomes,” said Marlon Hunter, CEO of ReGenesis Healthcare. “Testing during this time will guide individuals and families towards greater understanding of their current health status.”

Building community relationships and caring about the community’s health are among ReGenesis’ core values.

“I am hopeful this event will encourage everyone to develop a relationship with a primary care physician and find a medical home,” said Hunter. “ReGenesis is here in partnership with the medical community to provide the services we all need and desire.”

Dedicated to improving the lives of Union County residents, ReGenesis Health Care, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and DHEC are proud to partner together along with area organizations to help bring testing to residents that may not have the ability to be tested under normal circumstances. During this pandemic, we must come together and help strengthen our community.

The ReGenesis Health Center is located in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union.

Additional information about ReGenesisis available at www.myrhc.org.

This story courtesy of ReGenesis Health Care.