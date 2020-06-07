40 COVID-19 cases in Union County

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, June 4, a total of 40 people in Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, June 5, the SRHS announced the issuance of its ninth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

This report is different from previous reports as it does not include the results of drive-thru testing Cherokee County for June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and for Union County for May 29th and June 2nd and 3rd. The report states that this was because testing on those days was conducted in conjunction with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, ReGenesis Health Care, the Spartanburg County Foundation, and Spartanburg Regional.

Testing

Total number of patients tested systemwide: 7,092

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• USC Upstate

May 29 — 93

June 1 — 107

June 2 — 65

June 3 — 81

June 4 — 95

• Cherokee Medical Center

May 29 — 27

June 1 — 18

June 2 — NA

June 3 — NA

June 4 — NA

• Union Medical Center

May 29 — NA

June 1 — 7

June 2 — NA

June 3 — NA

June 4 — 7

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of June 4, a total of 302 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Controlthrough June 4

• Spartanburg County: 687

• Cherokee County: 48

• Union County: 40

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on June 5: 23

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on June 5: 13

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

