COVID-19 testing sites changing

SPARTANBURG — With temperatures on the rise and persistent severe weather, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is changing its COVID-19 specimen collection sites in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

The new sites will either be indoors or offer more shelter. Locations in Cherokee and Union counties will change on Monday, June 8.

Alternatives for the Spartanburg location are being evaluated and should be announced soon. In anticipation of that move, the testing site at the University of South Carolina — Upstate will be closing at noon for the next two Fridays (June 5 and June 12).

Beginning Monday, June 8, the Cherokee and Union county collection sites will be changed to the following:

Cherokee County

CMC — Center for Family Medicine — Grassy Pond

517 Chesnee Highway, Suite A

Gaffney, SC 29341

Monday-Friday

9 a.m.-4 p.m. or as tests are available

Union County

Union Medical Center — Center for Family Medicine

322 W. South St.

Union, SC 29379

Monday-Friday

9 a.m.-4 p.m. or as tests are available

Signage will help direct patients at each location.

Learn more about Spartanburg Regional’s efforts to combat COVID-19, testing locations and the health system’s free, online screening tool at SpartanburgRegional.com/Coronavirus.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.