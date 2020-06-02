35 COVID-19 cases in Union County

UNION COUNTY — As of Thursday, May 28, a total of 35 people in Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday, May 29, the SRHS announced the issuance of its eighth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Most of the weekly reports issued by the SRHS have been issued on Fridays and included data from the preceding Friday through Thursday of that week. The seventh weekly update, however, was issued on Wednesday, May 20, because of the upcoming Memorial Day and included data only from the previous Friday through that day. The eighth weekly update issued this past Friday therefore includes data from Thursday, May 21, through this past Thursday (May 28).

Testing

Total number of patients tested systemwide: 6,592

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• USC Upstate

May 21 — 113

May 22 — 98

May 25 — Closed for Memorial Day

May 26 — 140

May 27 — 95

May 28 — 92

• Cherokee Medical Center

May 21 — 0

May 22 — 18

May 25 — Closed for Memorial Day

May 26 — 0

May 27 — 32

May 28 — 0

• Union Medical Center

May 21 — 7

May 22 — 0

May 25 — Closed for Memorial Day

May 26 — 0

May 27 — 0

May 28 — 8

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of May 28, a total of 288 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

• Totals By Day

May 21 — 120

May 22 — 116

May 25 — Closed for Memorial Day

May 26 — 140

May 27 — 127

May 28 — 100

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through May 28

• Spartanburg County: 534

• Cherokee County: 32

• Union County: 35

The 35 people in Union County who had tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus as of May 28 is the first increase in the number of people testing positive in the County since May 14 when a total of 31 who had tested positive as of that date.

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on May 29: 25

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on May 29: 19

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.