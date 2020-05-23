No increase in COVID-19 cases

UNION COUNTY — For the first time in nearly two months the number of people in Union County testing positive for the COVID-19 Virus did not increase this past week.

In a statement released Wednesday (May 20), the SRHS announced the issuance of its seventh “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

The press release states that due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday this update was sent out Wednesday instead on Friday as previous updates were. It states that Thursday’s numbers will be included in the eighth weekly update which will be issued next Friday.

Testing

Total number of patients tested systemwide: 5,989

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• USC Upstate

May 15 — 101

May 18 — 133

May 19 — 83

May 20 — 58

• Cherokee Medical Center

May 15 — 42

May 18 — 15

May 19 — 0

May 20 — 8

• Union Medical Center

May 15 — 0

May 18 — 7

May 19 — 0

May 20 — 0

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of May 20, a total of 273 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

• Totals By Day

May 15 — 143

May 18 — 155

May 19 — 83

May 20 — 66

Closed

The press release statest that SRHS’ drive-thru testing in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control through May 21

• Spartanburg County — 411

• Cherokee County — 25

• Union County — 31

The number of people in Union County testing positive for the COVID-19 Virus as of May 20 was unchanged from the 31 testing positive as of May 14.

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19Inpatients on May 20: 18

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on May 20: 12

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.