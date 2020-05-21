COVID-19’s economic impact on restaurants

GREENWOOD — Researchers from Lander University’s College of Business and the College of Charleston’s School of Business are currently studying the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurant small business owners and operators in South Carolina.

“Our goal for this collaborative research is to explore operators’ current economic situations and perceptions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; its effect on business operations; and whether owners will be able to maintain their business for the current and long term under current and future social-distancing guidelines and regulations,” said Dr. Michael Brizek, interim dean of Lander’s College of Business.

Restaurant owners and operators can participate in the online short 20-question, three-minute survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5WHX73H by June 15.

The researchers plan to present their findings in the next 60 days and publish their research regarding this study in a leading academic journal within the next 90 days.

This story courtesy of Lander University.