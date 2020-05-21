UCSD offering ‘Meals-To-You’

UNION COUNTY — Even though its schools have closed due to the COVID-19 Virus the Union County School District has nevertheless continued to serve breakfast and lunch to its students, either by having their families pick them up at their schools or having them delivered by school bus.

In other words, while they were unable to dine in their respective school’s cafterias, the students continue to get a school breakfast and school lunch just as they would in any regular school year.

As in other school years, however, those breakfasts and lunches will come to an end when the current school year ends at the end of this month.

This year, however, the Union County School District is taking part in a program that will allow it to continue providing its students with breakfast and lunch through the month of June, and is urging parents to sign their children up for it.

In a statement released this (Thursday) morning, UCSD Food Services Director Jonathan Smoak announced the program and its registration period.

With school officially coming to an end on May 27th, the current school feeding program’s last day of operation will be May 28, 2020. Union County School District still wants to assist in providing food and nutrition to our students even during this time while school is closed, so we’re announcing a new program that will deliver meals at your doorstep for free during the month of June. This program is called Meals-to-You, and it is a partnership between our district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University. If your child is enrolled at any school in Union County, then they are eligible to participate in the program.

When you sign up with Meals-to-You, every other week a Meals-to-You box will be delivered to your home for each child ages 1-18 in your household. Each box will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers — enough food for each child for two weeks!

All foods are shelf stable, which means you don’t have to worry about them expiring anytime soon. With Meals-to-You, kid-friendly meals are delivered — for FREE — directly to your door, so you don’t have to worry about:

• Extra trips to the grocery store

• Extra money spent on food

• Extra time planning meals your kids will like

If you aren’t home when the box is delivered, no worries. The boxes are packed for security, and because the food is shelf stable, you don’t have to worry about refrigerating the foods immediately. If you will be unable to pick up your box(es) on a given day, be sure to have a neighbor or family get it. And no need to worry; receiving this benefit will NOT affect any other existing benefits.

HOW DO YOU SIGN UP? All you have to do is fill out an online sign-up form and submit it as soon as possible during the week of May 22-May 29, 2020! This will be the only time period where you can sign your child(ren) up to receive these meals! Access the online form by going to this web address: https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/.

Boxes will be provided on a first come, first served basis, so sign up online today! Let Meals-to-You take away the stress of buying extra groceries during this time. If you have questions or if you would like more information, then please contact your child’s school or UCSD’s Food and Nutrition Services Director (Jonathan Smoak, 864.429.1748, ext. 717 or [email protected])

Thank you for the opportunity to serve your children.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.