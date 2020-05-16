31 COVID-19 cases in Union County

SPARTANBURG — As of Thursday, May 14, a total of 31 people in Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

SPARTANBURG — In a statement released Friday (May 15), the SRHS announced the issuance of its fifth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested systemwide: 5,542

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• USC Upstate

May 8 — 171

May 11 — 200

May 12 — 62

May 13 — 72

May 14 — 100

• Cherokee Medical Center

May 8 — 31

May 11 — 21

May 12 — 0

May 13 — 16

May 14 — 0

• Union Medical Center

May 8 — 10

May 11 — 7

May 12 — 0

May 13 — 0

May 14 — 12

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of May 14, a total of 266 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

• Totals By Day

May 8 — 212

May 11 — 228

May 12 — 62

May 13 — 88

May 14 — 112

Adjusted Hours

The update states that, as of May 12, hours have been adjusted for drive-thru testing at Cherokee Medical Center and Union Medical Center. It states that drive-thru testing is currently available at:

USC Upstate, 305 North Campus Boulevard, Spartanburg, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or as tests are available.

Cherokee Medical Center, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12-4 p.m. or as tests are available.

Union Medical Center, Monday and Thursday from 12-4 p.m. or as tests are available.

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control through May 14

• Spartanburg County: 358

• Cherokee County: 22

• Union County: 31

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on May 15: 12

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on May 15: 9

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

Out of 5,542 patients tested in three counties

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

