Carnegie Corner: Reopening news!

May 18 | 1 p.m.
Let’s Talk About Steam: Pom Pom Shooters with Ms. Raven
May 19 | 4 p.m.
Hola, Union!: Greetings & Introductions with Srta. Dilia
May 20 | 10 a.m.
Census Storytime with Laura Wade, Union County First Steps Director
May 21 | 4 p.m.
Get Crafty: DIY Wind Chimes with Literacy VISTA Taylor
May 22 | 1 p.m.
Snack Break: Under the Sea with Ms. Taylor
Re-Opening News!
Union County Library System Public Statement
The Union County Library System has been working hard to continue to provide services to our community remotely, and will reopen the Carnegie Library to provide essential services on site by appointment, scheduled book pick-ups, and begin accepting returns the week of May 18. Workforce development staff, including SC DEW and SC Works will not begin providing services on site before June 1, however, the Spartanburg and Greenville locations are scheduled to open May 18.
Essential services include using computers, faxing, printing or making copies for school, employment, or for access to benefits. Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minute sessions. Individuals who may need access to technology for more than 30 minutes may contact [email protected] to arrange a separate appointment. Initial hours of on site essential services and appointments will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.
The health and safety of our staff and our community are of the utmost importance to the Library. Staff will begin preparing the facility for public access the week of May 11, including sanitization and reconfiguration of public spaces to ensure adequate safety. Because of limited access to supplies and services, the library will not be able to provide public restrooms or access to nonessential areas, including shelves, meeting spaces and children’s areas. We will adhere to occupancy and social distancing guidelines issued by Governor McMaster and strongly encourage all members of the public to wear face coverings while in the facility. Only individuals and groups of two will be admitted into the library and will have limited access to seating for computer sessions. When the library begins accepting returns on May 18, all items must be returned using the outside book drop and will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in, and no fines will be charged for any late items.
Library staff will continue to be available remotely Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by chat (www.unionlibrary.org/chat-with-a-librarian), phone (864-427-7140), and email ([email protected]). To schedule appointments, place items on hold and schedule a pick up time, please call, message, or email the library. For individuals who are unable to get to the library to pick up books, please contact the library in one of the above ways so that we may provide alternative assistance. Unfortunately we are not able to check out educational kits at this time due to health concerns.
We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this difficult situation, and we are honored to serve such a wonderful community.
Book List Recommendations
Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! This week, enjoy our Adult Christian Inspirational and Mystery Series recommendations.
Books and audiobooks are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!
• Christian Inspirational Books For Adults
Let these authors help you through these difficult times as they remind us that we are not alone — we are loved more than we could ever imagine. Read and be encouraged.
Battlefield Of The Mind by Joyce Meyer
The Book Of Mysteries by Jonathan Cahn
Chicken Soup For The Christian Soul by Jack Canfield
Come Be My Light by Mother Teresa
Crushing: God Turns Pressure Into Power by T.D. Jakes
A Gentle Thunder: Hearing God Through The Storm by Max Lucado
God’ Joyful Surprise by Sue Monk Kidd
Have A Little Faith by Mitch Albom
The Journey by Billy Graham
Praying God’s Word by Beth Moore
• Mystery Series For Adults
The Cold Dish (Walt Longmire Series) by Craig Johnson
Date With Death (Dales Detective Series) by Julia Chapman
Every Dead Thing (Charlie Parker Series) by John Connolly
Hollywood Homicide (Detective By Day Series) by Kellye Garrett.
Killing Floor (Jack Reacher) by Lee Child
The Long Fall (Leonid McGill Series) by Walter Mosley
Long Road To Mercy (Altee Pine Series) by David Baldacci
The Mysterious Affair At Styles (Hercule Poirot Series) by Agatha Christie
Naked In Death (In Death Series) by J.D. Robb (Nora Roberts)
One For The Money (Stephanie Plum Series) by Janet Evanovich
Open Season (Joe Pickett Series) by C.J. Box
Snobbery With Violence (Edwardian Murder Mystery Series) by Marion Chesney (M.C. Beaton)
Step On A Crack (Michael Bennett Series) by James Patterson
The Sunday Philosophy Club (Isabel Dalhousie Series) by Alexander McCall Smith
Triptych (Will Trent Series) by Karin Slaughter
Mental Health Month
Did you know? May is #MentalHealthMonth! This year’s theme, #Tools2Thrive, explores practical tools that everyone can use to improve their mental health and increase resiliency. Learn more and download the free Mental Health Month toolkit (https://mhanational.org/mental-health-month) or visit Mental Health America (https://www.mhanational.org/).
