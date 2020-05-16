Carnegie Corner: Reopening news!

Image courtesy of the Union County Library System Though its libraries are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus the Union County Library System is nevertheless continuing to serve the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held May 18-22. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System Though its libraries are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus the Union County Library System is nevertheless continuing to serve the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held May 18-22. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of Christian inspirational books for adults to read and draw inspiration and comfort from. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of Christian inspirational books for adults to read and draw inspiration and comfort from. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of mystery books for adult to read and enjoy while also testing their detective skills. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of mystery books for adult to read and enjoy while also testing their detective skills. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System May is “Mental health Month” and the Union County Library System is providing links to online mental health resources. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System May is “Mental health Month” and the Union County Library System is providing links to online mental health resources. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is reopening Monday, May 18, after being closed to the public for two months because of the Coronavirus. Though the Library will be open to the public it will operate under strict occupancy and social distancing guidelines including limiting admissions to individuals or groups of no more than two. Those visiting the library will be asked to wear face masks. Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minutes. Items to be returned to the library will have to go in the outdoor drop box and will then be quarantined for 72 hours There will no admission to non-essential areas such as the book shelves, meeting spaces and children’s areas. The library’s restrooms will not be open to the public. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is reopening Monday, May 18, after being closed to the public for two months because of the Coronavirus. Though the Library will be open to the public it will operate under strict occupancy and social distancing guidelines including limiting admissions to individuals or groups of no more than two. Those visiting the library will be asked to wear face masks. Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minutes. Items to be returned to the library will have to go in the outdoor drop box and will then be quarantined for 72 hours There will no admission to non-essential areas such as the book shelves, meeting spaces and children’s areas. The library’s restrooms will not be open to the public.

Upcoming Events

May 18-22

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Tech Talk: May the 4th at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EROlzoUhpzs&feature=youtu.be

Cinco de Mayo Spotlight with Srta. Dilia at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfuWg936YSg&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Mother’s Day Biscuits with Ms. Rieta at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWy1QhsA-dE&feature=youtu.be

Brain Break: DIY Binoculars with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RF5gRMyrDk&feature=youtu.be

Virtual Programs

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

May 18 | 1 p.m.

Let’s Talk About Steam: Pom Pom Shooters with Ms. Raven

May 19 | 4 p.m.

Hola, Union!: Greetings & Introductions with Srta. Dilia

May 20 | 10 a.m.

Census Storytime with Laura Wade, Union County First Steps Director

May 21 | 4 p.m.

Get Crafty: DIY Wind Chimes with Literacy VISTA Taylor

May 22 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Under the Sea with Ms. Taylor

Re-Opening News!

Union County Library System Public Statement

The Union County Library System has been working hard to continue to provide services to our community remotely, and will reopen the Carnegie Library to provide essential services on site by appointment, scheduled book pick-ups, and begin accepting returns the week of May 18. Workforce development staff, including SC DEW and SC Works will not begin providing services on site before June 1, however, the Spartanburg and Greenville locations are scheduled to open May 18.

Essential services include using computers, faxing, printing or making copies for school, employment, or for access to benefits. Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minute sessions. Individuals who may need access to technology for more than 30 minutes may contact [email protected] to arrange a separate appointment. Initial hours of on site essential services and appointments will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.

The health and safety of our staff and our community are of the utmost importance to the Library. Staff will begin preparing the facility for public access the week of May 11, including sanitization and reconfiguration of public spaces to ensure adequate safety. Because of limited access to supplies and services, the library will not be able to provide public restrooms or access to nonessential areas, including shelves, meeting spaces and children’s areas. We will adhere to occupancy and social distancing guidelines issued by Governor McMaster and strongly encourage all members of the public to wear face coverings while in the facility. Only individuals and groups of two will be admitted into the library and will have limited access to seating for computer sessions. When the library begins accepting returns on May 18, all items must be returned using the outside book drop and will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in, and no fines will be charged for any late items.

Library staff will continue to be available remotely Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. by chat (www.unionlibrary.org/chat-with-a-librarian), phone (864-427-7140), and email ([email protected]). To schedule appointments, place items on hold and schedule a pick up time, please call, message, or email the library. For individuals who are unable to get to the library to pick up books, please contact the library in one of the above ways so that we may provide alternative assistance. Unfortunately we are not able to check out educational kits at this time due to health concerns.

We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this difficult situation, and we are honored to serve such a wonderful community.

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! This week, enjoy our Adult Christian Inspirational and Mystery Series recommendations.

Books and audiobooks are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!

• Christian Inspirational Books For Adults

Let these authors help you through these difficult times as they remind us that we are not alone — we are loved more than we could ever imagine. Read and be encouraged.

Battlefield Of The Mind by Joyce Meyer

The Book Of Mysteries by Jonathan Cahn

Chicken Soup For The Christian Soul by Jack Canfield

Come Be My Light by Mother Teresa

Crushing: God Turns Pressure Into Power by T.D. Jakes

A Gentle Thunder: Hearing God Through The Storm by Max Lucado

God’ Joyful Surprise by Sue Monk Kidd

Have A Little Faith by Mitch Albom

The Journey by Billy Graham

Praying God’s Word by Beth Moore

• Mystery Series For Adults

The Cold Dish (Walt Longmire Series) by Craig Johnson

Date With Death (Dales Detective Series) by Julia Chapman

Every Dead Thing (Charlie Parker Series) by John Connolly

Hollywood Homicide (Detective By Day Series) by Kellye Garrett.

Killing Floor (Jack Reacher) by Lee Child

The Long Fall (Leonid McGill Series) by Walter Mosley

Long Road To Mercy (Altee Pine Series) by David Baldacci

The Mysterious Affair At Styles (Hercule Poirot Series) by Agatha Christie

Naked In Death (In Death Series) by J.D. Robb (Nora Roberts)

One For The Money (Stephanie Plum Series) by Janet Evanovich

Open Season (Joe Pickett Series) by C.J. Box

Snobbery With Violence (Edwardian Murder Mystery Series) by Marion Chesney (M.C. Beaton)

Step On A Crack (Michael Bennett Series) by James Patterson

The Sunday Philosophy Club (Isabel Dalhousie Series) by Alexander McCall Smith

Triptych (Will Trent Series) by Karin Slaughter

Mental Health Month

Did you know? May is #MentalHealthMonth! This year’s theme, #Tools2Thrive, explores practical tools that everyone can use to improve their mental health and increase resiliency. Learn more and download the free Mental Health Month toolkit (https://mhanational.org/mental-health-month) or visit Mental Health America (https://www.mhanational.org/).

Union County Library System

300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379

864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org