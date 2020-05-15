Carlisle seeking over $1 million

CARLISLE — Fully functioning sewer systems are great things, aren’t they?

The benefits of fully functioning sewer systems is something most of us rarely think about even as we enjoy those benefits on a daily basis. In fact, we think about it so little that we take it for granted, assuming that the systems that carry away from us, from our homes, from our places of work/business, from our places of recreation/entertainment, etc. what they carry away is just something that just is. It can lead us to assume it is something we have a natural right to the unimpeded service of as often as we need it. So we don’t think about it at all as it does what we want it do, allowing us not to have to deal with or even think about what the system does for us.

At least we don’t until it doesn’t do what we expect it to do and then we not only have to think about its failure to do what we took for granted that it would always do for us, we also have to experience the unpleasant results of that failure.

That’s what the Town of Carlisle is facing due to seven increasingly decrepit sewer pump stations within its municipal limits and the problems their decrepitude is causing the town and its residents. Carlisle’s problems with those decrepit sewer pumps and the impact they are having on the town’s sewer system and its ability to serve the community is a reminder that fully functioning sewer systems are one of the great benefits of urbanization. It is a reminder also of the need to maintain, upgrade, repair, and replace those systems so that they can continue to provide those benefits to the residents of those urban areas and those who live close enough to them to also enjoy those benefits.

Keeping those systems running the way they should, however, requires money, and that’s why the Town of Carlisle, with the assistance of Union County, is seeking funds to upgrade those sewer pumps.

The upgrade of those sewer pumps was on the agenda of the May meeting of Union County Council this past Tuesday (May 12) when Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to allocate funds to help Carlisle obtain the funding it needs to make those upgrades. The resolution describes the seven pump stations as “old and deteriorated … which have caused problems with the sewer distribution system” and that “these deficiencies have led to outages, clogs, stoppages, and the danger of sewer overflow and poor quality sewer service.”

It states that “the Town of Carlisle has worked in conjunction with the City of Union and the Town of Carlisle’s engineer to assess the sewer system pump stations to determine the extent of the problems and has developed a plan to address the problems and upgrade the system.” The resolution states Carlisle “is undertaking a project to upgrade the pump stations in the town.”

As mentioned earlier in this story, upgrades like the one Carlisle is undertaking cost money. How much money , you ask? Well, here’s what the resolution here’s what the resolution has to say about that.

“The Town of Carlisle intends to make an application for a $555,250 Community Development Block Grant through the Community Infrastructure Program and an application for a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Authority Grant through the Basic Infrastructure Program to upgrade all seven sewer pump stations.”

A lot of money, isn’t it?

Your next question is, how much is Union County kicking in on this project. Again, lets let the resolution provide you with that answer.

It states that Council “agrees to provide a cash match of $30,000, as well as any additional funds needed to complete the project.”

Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said Friday that “several weeks ago we learned we were facing a crisis with our pump stations and so I sent an SOS out to the City of Union and Union County. They met with us and I told them about our problems and they agreed to help us address these problems.”

Ferguson-Glenn thanked both “City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols and Union County Supervisor Frank Hart for meeting with me to discuss possible solutions and for committing to help us. I also want to thank Union County Council for approving the matching funds for this project and the City of Union for its help as well in developing solutions to the problems we are facing.”

In addition, Ferguson-Glenn also thanked the Catawba Regional Council of Governments who also took part in the meeting between her, Nichols and Hart. She thanked the organization for helping develop the resolution and the town’s grant applications.

County allocating $30,000 for project

