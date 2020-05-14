Drive-thru testing Monday-Thursday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has been offering free drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 Virus since April 1 with testing held Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. Testing is now being held Monday-Thursday from noon-4 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has been offering free drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 Virus since April 1 with testing held Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. Testing is now being held Monday-Thursday from noon-4 p.m.

UNION — Drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 Virus will now be offered four days a week instead of five days a week in the parking lot of the Union Medical Center (UMC).

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 Virus at the UMC on April 1 with testing held Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m.

In a statement released this (Thursday) morning, the SRHS announced that the testing schedule at UMC has changed with testing now taking place Monday-Thursday from noon-4 p.m.

While the number of the days drive-thru testing is taking place has changed, the press release states that a patient must still have a physician’s order directing they be tested in order undergo the drive-thru testing process.

The drive-thru testing service is free.

As of May 7, a total of 237 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. Also as of that date, a total of 27 Union County residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus.

Free Telehealth Screening

In addition to announcing the change in the number testing is now being offered, the press included a reminder that the SRHS is continuing to offer “a free COVID-19 “telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath.”

Persons interested in availing themselves of that telehealth screening tool are advised to “connect to MyChart directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere” and “get your free screening.”

The press includes a flyer publicizing the screening tool which states that tablet or computer users should take the following steps to do so:

1. Visit the website MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com and login or create a new account.

2. Click E-Visit under Quick Links in the right-hand column.

3. Accept terms and conditions and follow the on-screen instructions.

The flyer states that mobile app users should:

1. Download and/or open MyChart app on your phone and login or create a new account.

2. Go to Activities and click the ‘E-Visit’ icon on the bottom right.

3. Accept the terms and conditions and follow the on-screen instructions.

The flyer states that the “E-Visits” offered through the system are available “24/7” to South Carolina residents, but adds residents “must physically be in the state of South Carolina at the time of the E-visit.”

It also states that “E-Visit providers are not able to prescribe controlled substances.”

