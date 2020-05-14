Ball fields reopening for practice

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Timken Sports Complex and other county-owned recreational fields will reopen for practice by groups such as the Dixie Youth and Little League on Monday, May 18. Social distancing guidelines will have to be followed and the number of participants will be limited to a maximum of 50 persons. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Timken Sports Complex and other county-owned recreational fields will reopen for practice by groups such as the Dixie Youth and Little League on Monday, May 18. Social distancing guidelines will have to be followed and the number of participants will be limited to a maximum of 50 persons.

UNION COUNTY — The ball fields owned by Union County will reopen for practice Monday (May 18) with those using them required to practice social distancing.

In a statement released this (Thursday) afternoon, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced the reopening of the facilities and the conditions under which those making use of them will be required to adhere to.

“We have received a lot of questions regarding the possibility of Dixie Youth and Little League starting team practices on Union County recreation fields,” Hart said. “Union County is still under an executive order from Governor Henry McMaster which limits gatherings on county property to 50 persons or less.

“Union County will allow practice to begin on Union County owned ball fields Monday, May 18, provided that recommended CDC social distancing guidelines are followed and we do not exceed the 50 person limit set by the Governor,” he said. “Parties should contact the Timken Sports Complex staff at 864-427-0150 with any questions regarding use of county fields.”

The press release also states the steps those using the fields will be required to take to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and keep those in attendance safe and what could happen if those requirements are not met.

“Each league will be responsible for implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and providing for the safety of their participants,” Hart said. “Law enforcement is authorized by the Governor to disperse crowds of three or more which are deemed to create a public health safety issue.”

Hart’s announcement of the reopening of the county-owned facilities comes just three days after Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday (May 11) that “close contact service providers, fitness and exercise centers, commercial gyms, and public or commercial pools will be able to open in a limited capacity on Monday, May 18.”

The press release announcing McMaster’s decision stated that “close contact service providers include the following businesses: Barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities and tattoo services, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments and massage services.

It also stated that “commercial gyms will include group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes, and others.”

McMaster’s announcement followed three weeks of accelerateSC meetings during which operational guidelines were developed that “each of these businesses are expected to follow, if and when they choose to open.”

The general guidelines for close contact service providers can be found at https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Executive-Orders/FINAL%20General%20Re-Opening%20Guideline%20-%20Close%20Contact%20(002).pdf

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Timken Sports Complex and other county-owned recreational fields will reopen for practice by groups such as the Dixie Youth and Little League on Monday, May 18. Social distancing guidelines will have to be followed and the number of participants will be limited to a maximum of 50 persons. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_20200514_134911-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Timken Sports Complex and other county-owned recreational fields will reopen for practice by groups such as the Dixie Youth and Little League on Monday, May 18. Social distancing guidelines will have to be followed and the number of participants will be limited to a maximum of 50 persons.

Social distancing guidelines to be followed