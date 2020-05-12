‘Heroes Honoring Heroes’ Wednesday

Charles Warner |The Union Times A “Heroes Honoring Heroes” Parade will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. to honor Union Medical Center and the healthcare workers of Union County. The parade, which will begin in the UMC parking lot, will include fire trucks, EMS ambulances, and Union County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles. Charles Warner |The Union Times A “Heroes Honoring Heroes” Parade will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. to honor Union Medical Center and the healthcare workers of Union County. The parade, which will begin in the UMC parking lot, will include fire trucks, EMS ambulances, and Union County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.

UNION — Heroes will be honoring heroes Wednesday morning with a parade around Union Medical Center.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that “we are doing a ‘Heroes Honoring Heroes’ Parade for healthcare workers.” Taylor said the parade will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Union Medical Center parking lot. He said “we’re going to have emergency equipment parade around the hospital because it is ‘Hospital Appreciation Week.’”

Taylor said the parade will include fire trucks from county fire departments and the Union Public Safety Department, EMS ambulances, and Union County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.

“We’re going to honor Union Medical Center,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the parade “will be short and we will practice social distancing.”

Union Medical Center (UMC) has been at the heart of local efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, providing drive-thru virus since April 1. Drive-thru testing is held at Union Medical Center Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of May 7, a total of 237 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center.

The UMC is part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In celebration of ‘Hospital Appreciation Week’