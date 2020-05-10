Image courtesy of the Union County Library System Though its libraries are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus the Union County Library System is nevertheless continuing to serve the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held May 11-15. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System Though its libraries are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus the Union County Library System is nevertheless continuing to serve the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held May 11-15. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The South Carolina Legal Services has compiled a list of COVID-19 legal information and resources. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The South Carolina Legal Services has compiled a list of COVID-19 legal information and resources. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of cookbooks for adults to read and get new recipes from. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of cookbooks for adults to read and get new recipes from. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of audiobooks for young adults to listen to. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of audiobooks for young adults to listen to. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Library System is here to help the public in these trying times and is listing those services and the means of accessing them via telephone or email or other online means of communication. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Library System is here to help the public in these trying times and is listing those services and the means of accessing them via telephone or email or other online means of communication. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Library System is wishing all mothers a “Happy Mother’s Day.” Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Library System is wishing all mothers a “Happy Mother’s Day.”

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Carnegie Library is closed to the public until further notice. Our first priority is the health and well-being of our community and staff members and we are doing everything we can during this difficult time to continue to provide services. Staff will be able to respond to requests from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Requests for help can be sent to [email protected], by calling 864-427-7140, or through our chat service.

Upcoming Events

May 11-15

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Checking In On the Chickens with Ms. Rieta at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNI_xj01omc&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Fun in the Garden with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45UOwC-vPQ0&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Peanut Butter Fruit Dip with Ms. Beth at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcgxqD59zyA&feature=youtu.be

Get Crafty: Painting with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7jZaxMptkA&feature=youtu.be

Brain Break: DIY Play-Doh with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjZR92yu2j0&feature=youtu.be

Virtual Programs

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

May 11 | 1 p.m.

Let’s Talk About Steam: Surface Tension Experiment with Ms. Jennifer

May 12 | 10 a.m.

Tuesday Storytime: What’s the Buzz about Bees? with Ms. Raven

May 13 | 4 p.m.

Get Crafty: Fabric Mosaics with Literacy VISTA Taylor

May 14 | 7 p.m.

Bedtime Story: Mouse House with Ms. Trudie

May 15 | 1 p.m.

Snack Break: Owl Bagels with Ms. Beth.

SC Legal Services

South Carolina Legal Services has compiled COVID-19 legal information and resources. Receive legal assistance at https://www.lawhelp.org/sc and watch video updates at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ9Hlm5oxA5sJPTPE8aLjjNOUNV1KF4ae

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! Enjoy our first two: Adult Classics and Juvenile Historical Fiction.

Books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!

• Cookbooks For Adults

Since we’re in the house all day, why not check out some cookbooks and try a new recipe? Listed below are some of our healthier choices, but we have a wide variety to choose from, so we’re sure we have what you’re looking for! Happy cooking!

5 Ingredients by Jamie Oliver

The Complete Mediterraneans Cookbook by American Test Kitchen

Eat To Beat Disease by William W. LI, M.D.

Eat What You Love by Danielle Welker

Fit Men Cook by Kevin Curry

Flour Water Salt Yeast by Ken Forkish

Instant Pot Fast & Easy by Urvashi Pitre

The Plant Paradox Cookbook by Steven R. Gundry

Quick Diabetic Recipes for Dummie by American Diabetes Association

Whole30 Slow Cooker by Melissa Hartwig Urban

• Young Adult Audiobooks

Bridget of Clay by Markus Zusak

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy

Every Exquisite Thing by Matthew Quick

Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sanchez

Mosquitoland by David Arnold

Side Effects May Vary by Julie Murphy

The Sun Is Also A Star by Nicola Yoon

Swing by Kwame Alexander

Community Resources & Assistance

We are here to serve you! Contact the Library at 864-427-7140 or email [email protected]

Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, including those who have lost children; those who have lost mothers; those with strained mother or child relationships; those who have chosen not to be mothers; and those yearning to be mothers.

Connect With Us!

Want the latest library updates? Be sure to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!

Visit our website https://www.unionlibrary.org/

Connect with us: @unionsclibrary | #unionsclibrary

Union County Library System

300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379

864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org