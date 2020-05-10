UNION COUNTY — The Union County Carnegie Library is closed to the public until further notice. Our first priority is the health and well-being of our community and staff members and we are doing everything we can during this difficult time to continue to provide services. Staff will be able to respond to requests from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Requests for help can be sent to [email protected], by calling 864-427-7140, or through our chat service.
Upcoming Events
May 11-15
Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff each week!
Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ
Checking In On the Chickens with Ms. Rieta at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNI_xj01omc&feature=youtu.be
Tuesday Storytime: Fun in the Garden with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45UOwC-vPQ0&feature=youtu.be
Snack Break: Peanut Butter Fruit Dip with Ms. Beth at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcgxqD59zyA&feature=youtu.be
Get Crafty: Painting with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7jZaxMptkA&feature=youtu.be
Brain Break: DIY Play-Doh with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjZR92yu2j0&feature=youtu.be
Virtual Programs
Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.
May 11 | 1 p.m.
Let’s Talk About Steam: Surface Tension Experiment with Ms. Jennifer
May 12 | 10 a.m.
Tuesday Storytime: What’s the Buzz about Bees? with Ms. Raven
May 13 | 4 p.m.
Get Crafty: Fabric Mosaics with Literacy VISTA Taylor
May 14 | 7 p.m.
Bedtime Story: Mouse House with Ms. Trudie
May 15 | 1 p.m.
Snack Break: Owl Bagels with Ms. Beth.
SC Legal Services
South Carolina Legal Services has compiled COVID-19 legal information and resources. Receive legal assistance at https://www.lawhelp.org/sc and watch video updates at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ9Hlm5oxA5sJPTPE8aLjjNOUNV1KF4ae
Book List Recommendations
Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! Enjoy our first two: Adult Classics and Juvenile Historical Fiction.
Books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!
• Cookbooks For Adults
Since we’re in the house all day, why not check out some cookbooks and try a new recipe? Listed below are some of our healthier choices, but we have a wide variety to choose from, so we’re sure we have what you’re looking for! Happy cooking!
5 Ingredients by Jamie Oliver
The Complete Mediterraneans Cookbook by American Test Kitchen
Eat To Beat Disease by William W. LI, M.D.
Eat What You Love by Danielle Welker
Fit Men Cook by Kevin Curry
Flour Water Salt Yeast by Ken Forkish
Instant Pot Fast & Easy by Urvashi Pitre
The Plant Paradox Cookbook by Steven R. Gundry
Quick Diabetic Recipes for Dummie by American Diabetes Association
Whole30 Slow Cooker by Melissa Hartwig Urban
• Young Adult Audiobooks
Bridget of Clay by Markus Zusak
Carry On by Rainbow Rowell
Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy
Every Exquisite Thing by Matthew Quick
Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sanchez
Mosquitoland by David Arnold
Side Effects May Vary by Julie Murphy
The Sun Is Also A Star by Nicola Yoon
Swing by Kwame Alexander
Community Resources & Assistance
We are here to serve you! Contact the Library at 864-427-7140 or email [email protected]
Happy Mother’s Day!
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, including those who have lost children; those who have lost mothers; those with strained mother or child relationships; those who have chosen not to be mothers; and those yearning to be mothers.
Union County Library System
300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379
