27 COVID-19 cases in Union County

SPARTANBURG — As of Thursday, May 7, a total of 27 people in Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

In a statement released Friday (May 8), the SRHS announced the issuance of its fifth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested systemwide: 4,840

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites by day:

• USC Upstate

May 1 — 151

May 4 — 228

May 5 — 81

May 6 — 105

May 7 — 193

• Cherokee Medical Center

May 1 — 32

May 4 — 34

May 5 — 10

May 6 — 4

May 7 — 19

• Union Medical Center

May 1 — 16

May 4 — 14

May 5 — 8

May 6 — 7

May 7 — 12

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. Drive-thru testing is held at Union Medical Center Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of May 7, a total of 237 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

• Totals By Day

May 1 — 199

May 4 — 276

May 5 — 99

May 6 — 116

May 7 — 224

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through May 7

• Spartanburg County: 325

• Cherokee County: 21

• Union County: 27

(In the weeks following the issuance of the first Weekly COVID-19 report, the total number of patients in Union County testing positive for the virus has risen from 19 to 27.)

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on May 8: 11

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on May 8: 12

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control andPrevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

Out of 4,480 patients tested in three counties

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

