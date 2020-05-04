Embodying what’s great about America

Photo courtesy of Union Medical Center Nurses at Union Medical Center hold up signs thanking businessman Harry Amin for donating 100 N95 masks to Union Medical Center. The masks are used by UMC staff who are in face to face contact with patients during drive-thru testing for the Coronavirus in the Medical Center parking lot. Amin also donated another 600 masks which were distributed to other local healthcare providers. In addition to the masks he donated, Amin sold, at cost, 2,000 N95 masks to Union County for use by county first responders and law enforcement and detention center personnel. Photo courtesy of Union Medical Center Nurses at Union Medical Center hold up signs thanking businessman Harry Amin for donating 100 N95 masks to Union Medical Center. The masks are used by UMC staff who are in face to face contact with patients during drive-thru testing for the Coronavirus in the Medical Center parking lot. Amin also donated another 600 masks which were distributed to other local healthcare providers. In addition to the masks he donated, Amin sold, at cost, 2,000 N95 masks to Union County for use by county first responders and law enforcement and detention center personnel.

UNION COUNTY — The nurses, nurse-practitioners, and doctors of the Union Medical Center and other local healthcare providers and the Union County EMS and other local first responders including law enforcement personnel share some things in common. Those things are:

• They are all, by the very nature of their jobs, on the “front-line” when it comes to dealing with the Coronavirus and are thus at risk of contracting the virus while treating patients and/or responding to an emergency situation.

• In light of that risk, they each need to be protected from the virus to the greatest extent possible while still being able to do their jobs.

• One of the best ways they can be protected is by wearing the N95 mask which gives the wearer the maximum possible protection.

• N95 masks are expensive, however, and, given the demand for them, can be difficult to get, creating a challenge for hospitals and other healthcare providers and emergency response agencies to secure a supply of them sufficient to equip their personnel with.

• Union Medical Center and the other local healthcare providers and the county’s emergency response agencies got some help in overcoming that challenge recently when they received a total of 2,700 N95 masks thanks to the generosity of businessman Harry Amin.

The first local organization to benefit from Amin’s generosity was Union Medical Center which received a donation of 100 N95 masks.

“They are used by our associates who are in direct contact with a person who is known to have Coronavirus or is being tested and has the symptoms,” Union Medical Center President Paul Newhouse said.

Given the demand for N95 masks by health care systems around the country, Newhouse said Union Medical Center has to be careful with its supply of the masks to make sure none of them are lost or wasted. Union Medical Center is part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) which Newhouse said has kept it well-supplied with N95 masks and other resources it needs in caring for Coronavirus patients.

Even though Union Medical Center has been well-supplied by the SRHS with N95 masks and has used them in such a way as to effectively maintain that supply, it is always a good thing, especially in a time of a pandemic, to get more of what you need. That’s just what happened when Amin made his donation to the Medical Center, a donation that also involved Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

Newhouse said that the Medical Center was contacted by Hart who “said that we had someone who wanted to donate a hundred masks to us” and would be delivered by Brackett, a delivery that Newhouse said involved everyone practicing social distancing.

“So Kevin drives up into the parking lot and called me on the phone,” Newhouse said. “Katie Henderson, our Chief Nursing Officer, and I went down to the parking lot wearing our masks as he gave us the masks.”

Newhouse said the donated N95 masks are being used by Medical Center associates who are conducting COVID-19 testing in the Center’s front parking lot.

“What we’re doing with these masks is our associates who are in face to face contact with patients in the drive-thru are wearing them,” Newhouse said. “They all commented that the masks were very comfortable to wear and that they were happy to have them. We are all appreciative for the donation.”

Newhouse added that the N95 masks donated by Amin are part of the Medical Center’s efforts to practice proper hygiene and use of Person Protective Equipment. He said that as are result, none of the Medical Center’s personnel “has tested positive for the Coronavirus since this began. We are very happy about this.”

The masks delivered to Union Medical Center were just the first to be provided by Amin, a resident of Fort Mill whose family owns and operates Hylite LED, LLC. In an interview with The Union Times, Amin said he used his decades of experience and the connections he has made during that time to acquire the N95 masks he donated to Union Medical Center and to other hospitals as well as other “front-line” organizations.

“I have been in international business for the past 30 years and hold three patents and have some experience,” Amin said. “I thought about the medical and front-line people like emergency workers who go out and help people and so I decided to use my experience to obtain N95 masks for them.”

Amin said he was able to obtain over 120,000 N95 masks and has since either donated them to small hospitals or sold them at cost to larger ones. He said that he donated the masks to the smaller hospitals because they usually have fewer resources to call upon to meet their needs, especially in an emergency. Larger hospitals on the other hand have more resources to call upon to meet their needs, even in an emergency, and that’s why he sold them the masks though again, wishing to help them out in this time of crisis, he sold the masks to them at cost.

In addition to the hospitals, Amin said he’d also donated some of the masks to law enforcement who he said are also on the front-line in dealing with the Coronavirus.

“Charity begins at home,” Amin said of his reasons for purchasing and distributing the masks. “I like to be a good citizen.”

Hart thanked Amin for his donation of the masks to the Medical Center.

“It’s really nice to see the community come together and private citizens help out our healthcare professionals,” Hart said. “I want to thank Mr. Harry Amin for his generosity and Solicitor Brackett for making the conversation between the hospital and Mr. Amin possible.”

Those hundred masks were not the end of Amin’s generosity in Union County.

Not long after he delivered the 100 N95 masks donated by Amin to Union Medical Center, Brackett made yet another delivery, this time of 600 N95 masks also donated by Amin. Brackett, in an interview with The Union Times, said that those masks were turned over to Newhouse to be distributed to other local healthcare providers so that their staffs, like Union Medical Center’s, will have the protection afforded by the N95 masks.

Brackett’s involvement grew out of his friendship with Amin who said that Brackett “is my neighbor and we’ve been friends for a very long time.”

Those 600 masks were also not the end of Amin’s efforts to help Union County’s medical and emergency response personnel, either.

Hart said that, thanks to Amin’s generosity, the county was able purchase 2,000 much-needed N95 masks.

“We purchased 2,000 N95 masks at cost for our first responders and law enforcement and detention center personnel,” Hart said. “We appreciate Solicitor Brackett and Mister Amin for their help during this time.”

Brackett praised his friend for his generosity and willingness to help the community and those who serve it.

“Harry Amin embodies everything that is great about this country,” Brackett said. “A charitable heart and a willingness to help his neighbors when they need it.”

Amin has distributed masks in Charlotte, York, and Union and around the country and said that he is willing to continue helping the hospitals and other front-line organizations as they work to help their communities deal with the Coronavirus.

“People are dying and so we want to help them where we can,” Amin said. “We are always willing to help the hospitals and the front-line people. If any hospital has needs they can contact me and I will do what I can.”

Hospitals and other front-line agencies can contact Amin via email at [email protected]ahoo.com.

Harry Amin provides 2,700 N95 masks

