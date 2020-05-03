Why you should pray for America

Charles Warner | The Union Times Thursday, May 7, is the National Day of Prayer which, in Union County, is usually celebrated with a prayer gathering at the USC Union Gazebo at noon. Due to the Coronavirus there will not be a gathering at the Gazebo this year, but the public is encouraged to nevertheless pray in recognition of the National Day of Prayer. The article accompanying this photo cites passages of scripture on why Americans should pray for America and how they should pray. It also suggests what they should ask God for in their prayers as regards the institutions of this country. It also includes a “2020 National Prayer For America” by Kathy Branzell President, National Day of Prayer Task Force. Charles Warner | The Union Times Thursday, May 7, is the National Day of Prayer which, in Union County, is usually celebrated with a prayer gathering at the USC Union Gazebo at noon. Due to the Coronavirus there will not be a gathering at the Gazebo this year, but the public is encouraged to nevertheless pray in recognition of the National Day of Prayer. The article accompanying this photo cites passages of scripture on why Americans should pray for America and how they should pray. It also suggests what they should ask God for in their prayers as regards the institutions of this country. It also includes a “2020 National Prayer For America” by Kathy Branzell President, National Day of Prayer Task Force.

UNION COUNTY — While there will be no gathering at the USC Union Gazebo for the National Day of Prayer due to the Coronavirus people can still observe the day with prayers for their community, church, and nation.

In years past, the National Day of Prayer in Union County has been observed by a noon gathering at the USC Union Gazebo where those present heard a reading of scripture from The Bible and then join together in prayer, praying for Union County, the Christian Church, and the United States of America.

The organizer for the local National Day of Prayer gathering is Sanders Read who said that this year the National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 7, but that “because of the coronavirus, we will not plan to gather at the gazebo this year.”

While there will be no gathering at the gazebo that day, Sanders said that those who choose to do so may nevertheless pray during National Day of Prayer, adding that it doesn’t have to be at noon.

“You might take some time for prayer at noon on Thursday, when many others will be praying,” Read said. “But any time during the day or night will be good.”

Theme

Sanders said that “the theme this year is ‘Pray God’s Glory Across All the Earth.’ The theme verse is Habakkuk 2:14. ‘For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.’”

In keeping with this year’s theme, Sanders asked that those who take part in the National Day of Prayer “pray for God’s mercy for all the world for relief from the Coronavirus, for help for those suffering with it physically and economically, for wisdom for leaders in directing the efforts to stop the spread of the virus, for wisdom for those working on treatments and vaccines, and that the reopening of our country will be done wisely. And pray that God will use this to bring a great revival and turning to Jesus.”

Read then cited the following suggestions by the National Committee for the National Day of Prayer “to help you observe the National Day of Prayer wherever you are.”

Why Pray For America?

God is sovereign and nothing comes as a surprise to Him. Whether we face fluctuating economics, threats from abroad, unrest at home, or other troubling circumstances, our Heavenly Father is not caught unaware. Through prayer, we are able to tap into His wisdom, strength, protection, and peace. He stands ready to respond to our needs when we humbly ask for divine intervention in the affairs of men.

As we Pray for America whose pledge of allegiance recounts that we are “one nation under God,” and whose currency states that it is “in God we trust,” we want Americans to encounter the God who rules over their country. “He who forms the mountains, creates the wind, and reveals His thoughts to man, He who turns dawn to darkness, and treads the high places of the earth — the LORD God Almighty is His name.” — Amos 4:13 NIV

He is the One who gave us this promise in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” As we humbly and diligently seek Him, we’ll be changed, and we’ll see transformation in America through prayer!

How To Pray For America

As for how to pray for America, you do that by praying into seven centers of influence in our nation.

Government

Pray for your leaders, as well as the judges in our courts. Ask God to grant them wisdom to act with integrity.

— (I Kings 3:28; I Timothy 2:1-2; Exodus 18:21; Proverbs 11:3; Romans 13:1-2)

Federal Government

Pray for our President, Vice President, Cabinet Members, Congressional Leaders, Supreme Court Justices

State Government

Pray for your Governor, Executive Leaders, Legislative Leaders, Judicial Leaders

Local Government

Pray for your Mayor, City Council, Police Chief, Fire Chief, Judges, County Officials

Military

“He appointed military officers over the people and assembled them…and encouraged them with these words: ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or discouraged because of the king of Assyria and the vast army with him. With him only is the arm of flesh, but with us is the Lord our God to help us and to fight our battles…’”

— (2 Chronicles 32:6-8)

Pray for courage and dependence on God (Psalm 91)

Pray for perseverance to endure hardship (Isaiah 43:2; Deuteronomy 31:6)

Pray for divine protection from the enemy (Romans 5:1-5)

Pray for wise leaders who inspire respect from those under their command (Romans 13:1)

Pray for confidence and vision to persist in the face of negative publicity (Psalm 18:31-39)

Pray for protection and support for the families they have left behind (Romans 1:8-10)

Pray for chaplains who are divinely appointed to deliver hope and spiritual strength (Proverbs 4:11)

Media

“…Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8)

Pray for the decision makers within the media to realize they can make a profit by producing family-friendly projects. (Proverbs 8:10-11)

Pray for Christians in media to find favor and be filled with creative ideas that bring kingdom principles and life-giving messages to the public (Proverbs 2:1-15)

Pray for celebrities to be provided with repeated opportunities to hear and receive salvation (Proverbs 8:35)

Business

“I have filled him with the Spirit of God, giving him great wisdom, ability, and expertise in all kinds of crafts. He is a master craftsman, expert in working…” (Exodus 31:3-4)

Pray for integrity among Christian workers so that they win the right to be heard (I Chronicles 29:17)

Pray for impartation of ideas and resources to open principled businesses, especially in areas that need an economic boost (Psalm 132:15)

Pray for Christian workers to display Christ-like humility and service to their co-workers (Philippians 2:3)

Education

“If you call out for insight and cry aloud for understanding, and if you look for it as for silver and search for it as for hidden treasure, then you will understand the fear of the LORD and find the knowledge of God. For the LORD gives wisdom, and from his mouth come knowledge and understanding.” (Proverbs 2:3-6)

Pray for a return to truth and Judeo-Christian ethics (Psalm 1:1-2)

Pray for a safe atmosphere conducive to learning

Pray for excellence in educators (Exodus 18:20-21)

Pray for equal opportunities for every student to achieve their full potential (Philippians 1:9)

Church

“So then, just as you received Jesus Christ as Lord, continue to live in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness. See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the basic principles of this world rather than on Christ.” (Colossians 2:6-8)

Pray that the church would find a new zeal and commitment to the mission and purpose of Jesus Christ (Matt 22:37)

Pray for unity with and among churches that reveal God’s love to the world (John 17:23)

Pray for a return to the absolutes of God’s Word (Psalm 1:1-3)

Pray for integrity–that God’s people look and act differently from the world (I Peter 2:11; 1 Corinthians 13:6)

Pray for a holy fear of the Lord released in the heart of God’s people (Proverbs 9:10)

Family

“If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” (Mark 3:25)

Pray for unity and love in individual families that reach out in hospitality toward others (Romans 12:9-13)

Pray for the re-establishment of relationships between parents and children (Malachi 4:5-6)

Pray for a return to family values that serve the nation as a whole (Job 22:21-22)

Pray for a return to the biblical mandate to train their children at home in the fear of the Lord and not leave the responsibility to others (Proverbs 22:6)

2020 National Prayer For America

The following is a “2020 National Prayer For America” by Kathy Branzell President, National Day of Prayer Task Force.

Lord, we exist to give You glory. We exist because of Your glory, and in Your glory, as our Creator, Redeemer, and Sustainer. We give you thanks and praise for every breath and moment You have given to us. We repent of our sin; for the shameful things we have done against You and for our silence when we did not speak up to proclaim Your Name, profess Your Word, or protect and practice Your will. We ask Your forgiveness.

We pray that the knowledge of the glory of the Lord will spread across our nation and the entire earth as we seek Your Kingdom and righteousness; as we walk in obedience to You, and in humble unity, love one another. Jesus, the Bible says that You are “the knowledge of the glory of the Lord.” You have taught us to pray, commanded us to love, and commissioned us to share Your gospel of grace. Your glory fills our hearts and families, it overflows into our neighborhoods, workplaces, campuses, churches, in our entertainment and media.

We give thanks for our military and ask that Your glory would spread to, and through them as they preserve freedom around the world.

We pray for our government, that all of our leaders and laws would be filled with Your glory, that they would magnify Your Holy Word and honor Your will and ways.

We pray that Your grace and glory would spread to bring hope to the hopeless, and love where there is hurt and hate.

O God, use us as we pray your promise, that “the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

In Jesus’ Name, Amen!

National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 7

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Sanders Read.

