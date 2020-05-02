26 COVID-19 cases in Union County

SPARTANBURG — As of Thursday (April 30) a total of 26 people Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS).

In a statement released Friday (May1), the SRHS announced the issuance of its fourth “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system-wide: 3,926

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites April 24-30

• USC Upstate: 609

• Cherokee Medical Center: 108

• Union Medical Center: 39

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. Drive-thru testing is held at Union Medical Center Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of April 30, a total of 180 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through April 30

• Spartanburg County: 287

• Cherokee County: 17

• Union County: 26

(In the weeks following the issuance of the first Weekly COVID-19 report, the number of patients in Union County testing positive for the virus rose from 19 as of April 9 to 23 as of April 16 to 24 as of April 23 and to 26 as of April 30.)

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on May 1:12

Patients Under Investigation (PUI) on May 1:10

Privacy Laws

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

Out of 3,926 patients tested in three counties

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

