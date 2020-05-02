Carnegie Corner: The week of May 4-8

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Carnegie Library is closed to the public until further notice. Our first priority is the health and well-being of our community and staff members and we are doing everything we can during this difficult time to continue to provide services. Staff will be able to respond to requests from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Requests for help can be sent to [email protected], by calling 864-427-7140, or through our chat service.
May 4-8
Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff each week!
Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ
Mindful Monday: Yoga with Ms. Rieta at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OL56yTsK0M&feature=youtu.be
Tuesday Storytime: Celebrate Libraries with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ynMNyCrQMY&feature=youtu.be
Snack Break: Earth Day with Ms. Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2iI10L8R5E&feature=youtu.be
Get Crafty: Tie-Dye with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31I9I82ANuU&feature=youtu.be
May 4 | 4 p.m.
Tech Talk: May the 4th with Linsey
May 5 | 10 a.m.
Cinco de Mayor Storytime with special guest Sra. Dilia
May 6 | 10:30 a.m.
Science Tellers Presents “Aliens: Escape From Earth”
May 7 | 4 p.m.
Snack Break: Mother’s Day Biscuits with Ms. Rieta
May 8| 1 p.m.
Brain Break: DIY Binoculars with Ms. Raven
Join us for a FREE virtual ScienceTellers program called Aliens: Escape From Earth!
The event will be performed LIVE through Zoom on May 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Get swept away in a zany, out-of-this world adventure. Along the way learn all about chemical reactions, air pressure and more! ScienceTellers will answer questions, conduct polls/quizzes, and even teach a science experiment you can do at home.
No Zoom account is required to watch, but you DO need to register with us at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdA-1Foy3XqW9ggPSVlNPXmf8597o4ljzzx5f5bJiN7l3FeBA/viewform
Limited to the first 100 registrations — don’t miss out!
Book List Recommendations
Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! Enjoy our first two: Adult Classics and Juvenile Historical Fiction.
Books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!
• Adult Classics
1984 by George Orwell
The Catcher In The Rye by J.D. Salinger
The Count Of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
Gone With The Wind by Margaret Mitchell
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
The Narrative Of Sojourner Truth by Sojourner Truth
On Mice And Men by John Steinbeck
Pride And Prejudice by Jane Austen
The Souls Of Black Folk by W.E.B. DuBois
The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway
Twelve Years A Slave by Solomon Northup
Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
• Juvenile Historical Fiction
The Ballad Of Lucy Whipple by Karen Cushman
Bud, Not Buddy by Christopher Paul Curtis
Full Cicada Moon by Marilyn C. Hilton
Island Of The Blue Dolphins by Scott O’Dell
Jefferson’s Sons by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
Moon Over Manifest by Clare Vanderpoole
The Night Diary by Veera Hiranamandani
One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia
The Seventh Most Important Thing by Shelley Pearsall
The Sign Of The Beaver by Elizabeth George Speare
Towers Falling by Jewell Parker Rhodes
The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
White Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit by Judith Kerr
When The Sea Turned To Silver by Grace Lin
Wolf Hollow by Lauren Wolk
United Way Of The Piedmont Relief Fund
Do you need financial assistance due to COVID-19? Reach out to United Way of the Piedmont by calling 2-1-1! So far they have assisted over 120 families in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties.
SC Works Virtual Job Fair
SC Works is hosting a virtual job fair from 2-5 p.m. on May 7.
Follow the following steps to register:
Step 1: Register via www.scworks.org
Step 2: Register to attend the event at: https://scworksgreaterupstateeasyvirtualaffair.com/
Step 3: Building your own personal profile
