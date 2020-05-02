Carnegie Corner: The week of May 4-8

Image courtesy of the Union County Library System Though its libraries are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus the Union County Library System is nevertheless continuing to serve the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held May 4-8. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System Though its libraries are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus the Union County Library System is nevertheless continuing to serve the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held May 4-8. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Library System is hosting the free virtual ScienceTellers program called Aliens: Escape From Earth! on May 6. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Library System is hosting the free virtual ScienceTellers program called Aliens: Escape From Earth! on May 6. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of classic books for adults to read. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of classic books for adults to read. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of historical fiction for juveniles to read. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The staff of the Union County Carnegie Library has put together a list of historical fiction for juveniles to read. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System If you need financial assistance because of the COVID-19 Virus contact the United Way of the Piedmont. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System If you need financial assistance because of the COVID-19 Virus contact the United Way of the Piedmont. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System SC Works will hold a “Virtual Job Fair” on May 7 and persons interested in participating can register for it online. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System SC Works will hold a “Virtual Job Fair” on May 7 and persons interested in participating can register for it online. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Library System is offering a variety of online services in order to continue serving the public despite its libraries being closed due to the Coronavirus. This week’s Carnegie Corner lists those programs being presented May 4-8. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Library System is offering a variety of online services in order to continue serving the public despite its libraries being closed due to the Coronavirus. This week’s Carnegie Corner lists those programs being presented May 4-8.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Carnegie Library is closed to the public until further notice. Our first priority is the health and well-being of our community and staff members and we are doing everything we can during this difficult time to continue to provide services. Staff will be able to respond to requests from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Requests for help can be sent to [email protected], by calling 864-427-7140, or through our chat service.

Upcoming Events

May 4-8

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Mindful Monday: Yoga with Ms. Rieta at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OL56yTsK0M&feature=youtu.be

Tuesday Storytime: Celebrate Libraries with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ynMNyCrQMY&feature=youtu.be

Snack Break: Earth Day with Ms. Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2iI10L8R5E&feature=youtu.be

Get Crafty: Tie-Dye with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31I9I82ANuU&feature=youtu.be

Virtual Programs

Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.

May 4 | 4 p.m.

Tech Talk: May the 4th with Linsey

May 5 | 10 a.m.

Cinco de Mayor Storytime with special guest Sra. Dilia

May 6 | 10:30 a.m.

Science Tellers Presents “Aliens: Escape From Earth”

May 7 | 4 p.m.

Snack Break: Mother’s Day Biscuits with Ms. Rieta

May 8| 1 p.m.

Brain Break: DIY Binoculars with Ms. Raven

ScienceTellers Performance!

Join us for a FREE virtual ScienceTellers program called Aliens: Escape From Earth!

The event will be performed LIVE through Zoom on May 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Get swept away in a zany, out-of-this world adventure. Along the way learn all about chemical reactions, air pressure and more! ScienceTellers will answer questions, conduct polls/quizzes, and even teach a science experiment you can do at home.

No Zoom account is required to watch, but you DO need to register with us at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdA-1Foy3XqW9ggPSVlNPXmf8597o4ljzzx5f5bJiN7l3FeBA/viewform

Limited to the first 100 registrations — don’t miss out!

Book List Recommendations

Our amazing library staff have been putting together book lists and we’ll be sharing each week! Enjoy our first two: Adult Classics and Juvenile Historical Fiction.

Books are available for checkout at jasmine.overdrive.com. Enjoy!

• Adult Classics

1984 by George Orwell

The Catcher In The Rye by J.D. Salinger

The Count Of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

Gone With The Wind by Margaret Mitchell

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

The Narrative Of Sojourner Truth by Sojourner Truth

On Mice And Men by John Steinbeck

Pride And Prejudice by Jane Austen

The Souls Of Black Folk by W.E.B. DuBois

The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

Twelve Years A Slave by Solomon Northup

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

• Juvenile Historical Fiction

The Ballad Of Lucy Whipple by Karen Cushman

Bud, Not Buddy by Christopher Paul Curtis

Full Cicada Moon by Marilyn C. Hilton

Island Of The Blue Dolphins by Scott O’Dell

Jefferson’s Sons by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

Moon Over Manifest by Clare Vanderpoole

The Night Diary by Veera Hiranamandani

One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia

The Seventh Most Important Thing by Shelley Pearsall

The Sign Of The Beaver by Elizabeth George Speare

Towers Falling by Jewell Parker Rhodes

The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

White Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit by Judith Kerr

When The Sea Turned To Silver by Grace Lin

Wolf Hollow by Lauren Wolk

United Way Of The Piedmont Relief Fund

Do you need financial assistance due to COVID-19? Reach out to United Way of the Piedmont by calling 2-1-1! So far they have assisted over 120 families in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties.

SC Works Virtual Job Fair

SC Works is hosting a virtual job fair from 2-5 p.m. on May 7.

Follow the following steps to register:

Step 1: Register via www.scworks.org

Step 2: Register to attend the event at: https://scworksgreaterupstateeasyvirtualaffair.com/

Step 3: Building your own personal profile

