Union City Hall to reopen Monday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union Municipal Building (City Hall) will reopen to the general public on Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. City Hall has been closed to the public since March 23 as part of the City of Union’s efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. With its reopening, members of the public having business with the City are asked to practice social distancing and to use hand sanitation stations that will be in place in City Hall. Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union Municipal Building (City Hall) will reopen to the general public on Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. City Hall has been closed to the public since March 23 as part of the City of Union’s efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. With its reopening, members of the public having business with the City are asked to practice social distancing and to use hand sanitation stations that will be in place in City Hall.

UNION — After being closed for more than a month the City of Union Municipal Building will reopen this coming Monday.

In a statement released this (Friday) morning, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols announced that the Municipal Building, which is also known as City Hall, will reopen to the public on Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m.

The Municipal Building was closed to the public on March 23 as part of the City of Union’s efforts to comply with the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Henry McMaster and help fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

When he announced that City Hall would be closed to the general public, Nichols said that customers were encouraged to use alternative methods for handling their business with the City including using the drive-thru window, on-line services, or or the telephone. A doorbell was also placed at the Main Entrance to City Hall for those who felt it absolutely necessary to conduct their business in person.

In this morning’s press release announcing the reopening of City Hall to the general public, Nichols said that “precautions are in place to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and proper hand sanitization.”

Nichols said that the City is ready to resume serving its customers in person, but asked the public to cooperate with city personnel in maintaining social distancing protocols and also to show patience as in-person services resume.

“City of Union employees will be prepared to safely handle customer transactions,” Nichols said. “We ask that citizens and customers practice appropriate safety measures by socially distancing by six feet and utilizing the hand sanitation stations that are in place. We also ask for your continued patience during this time, as we expect lines and wait times to be longer than normal.”

As was the case when he announced City Hall would be closed to the public, Nichols said this morning that the City is continuing to work closely with other government agencies to monitor any and all developments regarding the COVID-19 Virus.

“The City of Union is continuing to monitor COVID-19 with local, state, and national leaders,” Nichols said. “We are continuing to work very closely with our local governments, authorities, and the health officials to stay abreast of any new information that becomes available.“

Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union Municipal Building (City Hall) will reopen to the general public on Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. City Hall has been closed to the public since March 23 as part of the City of Union’s efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. With its reopening, members of the public having business with the City are asked to practice social distancing and to use hand sanitation stations that will be in place in City Hall. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_20200501_080639.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The City of Union Municipal Building (City Hall) will reopen to the general public on Monday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. City Hall has been closed to the public since March 23 as part of the City of Union’s efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. With its reopening, members of the public having business with the City are asked to practice social distancing and to use hand sanitation stations that will be in place in City Hall.

Public asked to practice social distancing