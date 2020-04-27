F-16s flyover Union Medical Center

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Two F-16s with the SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing flew over Union this (Monday) afternoon. The flyover was part of a regional flyover of South Carolina hospital including Union Medical Center. The purpose of the flyover was to honor South Carolina’s first responders and healthcare professionals. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Two F-16s with the SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing flew over Union this (Monday) afternoon. The flyover was part of a regional flyover of South Carolina hospital including Union Medical Center. The purpose of the flyover was to honor South Carolina’s first responders and healthcare professionals.

UNION COUNTY — Two F-16 jets with SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing flew over Union Medical Center this (Monday) afternoon as part of an event designed to honor South Carolina’s first responders and healthcare professionals.

The jets flew in from the west after having earlier flown over Clinton Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in Laurens as part of a regional flyover over hospital throughout South Carolina.

The flyovers of South Carolina’s hospital was designed to honor the state’s first responders and healthcare professionals who are on the front lines of the fight against the Coronavirus.

For more about this story and the efforts to honor the first responders and healthcare professionals of Union County visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page and see upcoming editions of The Union Times.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Two F-16s with the SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing flew over Union this (Monday) afternoon. The flyover was part of a regional flyover of South Carolina hospital including Union Medical Center. The purpose of the flyover was to honor South Carolina’s first responders and healthcare professionals. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1417.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times Two F-16s with the SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing flew over Union this (Monday) afternoon. The flyover was part of a regional flyover of South Carolina hospital including Union Medical Center. The purpose of the flyover was to honor South Carolina’s first responders and healthcare professionals.

In honor of first responders and healthcare professionals.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.