24 COVID-19 cases in Union County

SPARTANBURG — As of Thursday (April 23) a total of 24 people Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS).

In a statement released Friday (April 24), the SRHS announced the issuance of its third “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The purpose of the reports, which are released each Friday, are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus. The information contained in the reports pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service area in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.

Testing

Total number of patients tested system wide: 3,170

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites April 17-23

• USC Upstate: 394

• Cherokee Medical Center: 72

• Union Medical Center: 40

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. Drive-thru testing is held at Union Medical Center Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. As of April 23, a total of 141 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through April 23

• Spartanburg County: 237

• Cherokee County: 13

• Union County: 24

(The April 10 Weekly COVID-19 report stated that as of April 9 19 patients in Union County had tested positive for the virus while the April 17 report stated that as of April 16 23 patients in Union County had tested positive for the virus.)

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on April 24: 14

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on April 24: 25

Privacy Laws

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

Out of 3,170 patients tested in three counties

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

