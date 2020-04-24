SCANG F-16 flyover at UMC Monday

Charles Warner | The Union Time F-16 jets of the SC Air National Guard (SCANG) will fly over Union Medical Center on Monday, April 27, to honor first responders and healthcare professionals. The flyover, which will be held around 11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m., is part of a statewide effort to honor the men and women who, as first responders and healthcare professionals, are on the front lines in the battle against the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Time F-16 jets of the SC Air National Guard (SCANG) will fly over Union Medical Center on Monday, April 27, to honor first responders and healthcare professionals. The flyover, which will be held around 11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m., is part of a statewide effort to honor the men and women who, as first responders and healthcare professionals, are on the front lines in the battle against the Coronavirus.

UNION — The SC Air National Guard (SCANG) will be flying over Union Medical Center on Monday as part of a statewide event honoring South Carolina’s first responders and healthcare professionals.

In a statement released this (Friday, April 24) afternoon, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced that “to pay tribute to South Carolina first responders and healthcare professionals. The South Carolina Air National Guard will be conducting flyovers of hospitals across South Carolina this coming Monday, April 27.”

Hart said that “Union Medical Center is scheduled to have a flyover during the approximate time frame of 11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m.”

In announcing the flyover, Hart said “thank you to Governor McMaster and the South Carolina Air National Guard for recognizing our local heroes. We appreciate all of our local community members who have served on the front lines during the pandemic.”

