23 COVID-19 cases in Union County

SPARTANBURG — As of Thursday (April 16) a total of 23 people Union County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS).

In a statement released Friday (April 17), the SRHS announced the issuance of its second “Weekly COVID-19 Report.” The SRHS issued its first Weekly COVID-19 Report on Friday, April 10, stating that the purpose of the reports are to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus.

Both reports state that “the health and safety of our community is the No. 1 priority of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System as we face the COVID-19 pandemic together. These updates provide our community with accurate information during these uncertain times. Spartanburg Regional will be sending these weekly updates to news outlets each Friday. This information pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.“

Testing

Total number of patients tested system-wide: 2,627

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites April 10-16.

• USC Upstate: 364

• Cherokee Medical Center: 66

• Union Medical Center: 36

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. Drive-thru testing is held at Union Medical Center Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. The April 10 report stated that during the week of April 3-9 a total of 65 patients had underwent drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.)

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through April 16.

• Spartanburg County: 199

• Cherokee County: 12

• Union County: 23

(The April 10 Weekly COVID-19 Report stated that as of April 9 19 patients in Union County had tested positive for the virus.)

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on April 17: 20

Patients under Investigation (PUI) on April 17: 14

Privacy Laws

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

#SpartanburgRegionalStrong

A convoy of local first responders drove around our Spartanburg Medical Center campuses on Friday morning to honor SRHS associates. Thank you to our community for supporting Spartanburg Regional. Our associates were overwhelmed with gratitude by this kind gesture.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

